‘Severely Ill’ Kristi Noem Slammed Online for Suggesting That She’d Kill Biden’s Dog: ‘Psychopath’

Social media users chastised Kristi Noem for suggesting that Commander, President Joe Biden's dog, should suffer the same fate as her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, whom Noem, considered a potential running mate for former President Donald Trump, confessed to shooting and killing. Commander, a German shepherd, was removed from the White House a year ago after many biting episodes. Noem's memoir, scheduled for release this week, reportedly mentions Commander, NBC News reported. Noem claims in the book that if she ever made it to the White House, she would make sure Biden's dog was not present on the premises. She imagines herself saying, "Commander, say hello to Cricket," alluding to her dog that she shot.

"Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people. So how many people are enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog and what to do with it?" the South Dakota governor said in an interview on CBS News's Face the Nation. When anchor Margaret Brennan pointed out that Commander no longer lived in the White House and questioned Noem whether she meant to suggest Biden's dog should be shot, Noem said, "That's what the president should be accountable to."

Social media users seriously took issue with Noem's suggestion, slamming the Governor for her violent rhetoric. "Kristi Noem is now being called out for threatening to kill President Biden’s dog in her book. This woman is severely ill," Meidas Touch Network wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "She's barking mad," a user sarcastically commented. "Such remarks, if true, are deeply inappropriate and concerning, regardless of context. Discussions around political figures should remain respectful and focused on policy, not personal attacks or violent rhetoric," a user slammed.

"Until this moment I did not know that puppy-killer Noem had also THREATENED TO SHOOT COMMANDER!!! What the hell!" a user took a shot at Noem on X. "Commander should file for a restraining order against Kristi Noem," another user jabbed. "Folks, keep your dogs away from this psycho. She is actively searching for another dog to murder," a user slammed.

"Every single statement and appearance by Kristi Noem makes it so, so much worse. Keep’em coming, Governor," a user commented. "You’re a psychopath, @KristiNoem. Truly. Get help," a user commented.

"When getting destroyed for killing your own dog isn't enough, set your sights higher," another user commented on Noem. A user commented on the GOP, saying, "Imagine admitting you took your puppy to a gravel pit and shot him in the face, then going on TV and basically saying if you could you’d do the same to Joe Biden’s dog. And thinking that makes you a Vice Presidential contender. The Republican party is irretrievably broken."