Hillary Clinton's 2021 Tweet Used by Social Media to Call Out Kristi Noem for Killing Her Dog

After South Dakota governor Kristi Noem recently admitted to murdering her pet dog, a hilarious old tweet from Hillary Clinton that warned citizens about politicians who couldn't be trusted with pets went viral on X, formerly Twitter. “Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog,” the ex-presidential candidate had written back in February 2021. Many praised the former Secretary of State's 'foresight,' using her tweet to slam Noem's despicable action.

Not looking at #KristiNoem at all on this one...

Not at all...

but since we're on the topic, #KristiNoemIsAMonster https://t.co/a3X5lNPry2 — Me Who is I (@E_ROCK81) April 29, 2024

A user shared, "This certainly aged well," mocking Noem. Another user, appreciating Clinton, added, "There is ALWAYS a perfect Hillary tweet for the politics of the day." Echoing similar sentiments, a user remarked, "Prescient quote from Hillary Clinton circa 2021. No one should ever vote for a dog murderer." Chiming in, a user expressed admiration for Clinton: "She really was right about everything." Meanwhile, a netizen took a shot at Noem and the GOP and noted, ".. So many @GOP figures love abusing and killing dogs. The latest is @GovKristiNoem."

Additionally, Clinton also mocked Noem by re-posting the old tweet, according to The Hill. “Still true,” Clinton wrote on Monday, April 29. Many other users piled on Noem, with some calling her names. A user commented, "Yup. Especially true for #KristiNoem the evil b**ch who shot her dog and was proud of it, saying, 'I hated that dog.'"

It’s also the callousness with which she told it. Not “This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do…” but instead “I hated that dog.” It’s Cruella personified — hard to unsee. https://t.co/0fRbfZL9wT — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) April 29, 2024

Noem, rumored to be one of the contenders for Donald Trump's VP, in a passage from her upcoming biography, confessed to killing her 14-month-old dog Cricket. She described the pup as 'untrainable' and 'less than worthless' in the excerpt that The Guardian obtained. She noted that Cricket required training due to its 'aggressive personality' before it could be employed for pheasant hunting. Despite Noem's belief that bringing Cricket hunting with more experienced dogs would help the pup relax, Cricket continued to cause trouble by 'chasing all those birds and having the time of her life.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Critics quickly expressed anger at the news, arguing that she might have gotten the animal a new home or have her re-trained by a professional. Noem, strangely, attempted to turn the murder into a political selling point that demonstrates her willingness to do whatever the right thing is, no matter how 'difficult, messy, and ugly' it may be.

Democrats other than Clinton have criticized Noem for murdering the dog. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) nicknamed themselves the "Dogmocratic Party" to take a dig at Noem. “As DNC’s canine companions, we’ve heard a lot from our owners about just how extreme and dangerous Donald Trump and his far-right MAGA allies are — but nothing could prepare us for the truly disturbing and horrifying passages Kristi Noem willingly chose to put in her new book,” the statement said.