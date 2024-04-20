When Kim Kardashian Revealed She's More 'Intimidated' By Her Daughter North West Than Politicians

Who can intimidate Kim Kardashian? Her first-born North West. The reality star shared in an interview from 2021 with journalist Bari Weiss that her eldest daughter keeps her on her toes. Kardashian is a mother of four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West- (now) 10-year-ol North, 8-year-old Saint, 6-year-old Chicago, and her youngest 4-year-old Psalm.

When the reporter questioned who makes Kardashian feel the most intimidated? She said, "Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don't. Maybe just my daughter, North," per PEOPLE. Although her response was brief, it couldn't be truer because North tests her mother's patience like no other.

In fact, the preteen has been dubbed "mini Kanye" and The Kardashians star accepted this fact. "North West is Kanye West's daughter" before adding, "Forget that, she's his twin." Although it's difficult to believe that a billionaire is terrified of her own child, her fans wouldn't dare to contradict it.

North berates her mother frequently and makes her do things she would never do had it not been the preteen asking her. She dares to show her mother's most candid moments on social media, is a force to reckon with, speaks her unfiltered mind (regardless of the stature), breaks rules, and in a nutshell, a nightmare to her ultra-successful mother.

Apart from North, the SKIMS mogul co-parents her three kids with the controversial rapper and has the best parenting advice, "Be easy on yourself. It's hard." However, much later, in Jay Shetty's podcast, the 43-year-old elaborated on the everyday challenges a mother goes through to bring up her little monsters.

In an exclusive clip of On Purpose with Jay Shetty obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian said, "Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement." She continued, "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's the madness going on. It's like full madness," adding, "It's the best chaos though."

Her morning, as she detailed, would resonate with every regular mom, "You have no idea what's going on," Kardashian confessed. "It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you. ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around," adding, "Like, it's wild."

While Kardashian donned many hats- a daughter, a sister, a favorite cover girl, a glam queen, and a successful entrepreneur, being a mother has been the toughest role she's ever played. "It has been the most challenging thing," she said. "There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this f---ing tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

"Parenting is really f---ing hard," she concluded. "That's the only way I can describe it. It is [also] the most rewarding job in the entire world, [but] you are never prepared."