The Internet Trolls Ivanka Trump for Wanting to Allegedly 'Re-Engage' in Politics and 'Join Dad'

People have been going crazy online lately about Ivanka Trump maybe getting back into politics. She and her husband Jared Kushner have definitely been trying to rebrand themselves since they left the White House in 2021. They've been distancing themselves from her dad Donald Trump and his whole mess of controversial policies and things surrounding that. And it's not just from the campaign trail but people also see it on social media. Ivanka's possible rejoining the political game has sparked a whole wave of people mocking and criticizing her online. It's been wild.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein

According to Puck News, a source familiar with Ivanka's thinking revealed that she is "warming to the idea of trying to be helpful again" and "privately not ruling out having some sort of role" in a potential second Trump administration. While the specifics of this prospective role remain unclear, the source stated that Ivanka is "quietly surveying members of her inner circle about when it might make sense to re-engage with the campaign—and even whether to take a job in the administration if Trump wins." This reported openness to rejoining her father's political endeavors marks a shift from Ivanka's previous stance of distancing herself from the 2024 campaign. The person familiar with her thinking noted, "After a long-standing position of ruling it out, she's more open to it. It's getting more real, it's revving up."

Ivanka's rumored to be plotting her return to the WH, with the official title:

- Her Royal Highness Who's Prettier Than Hope Hicks, Everyone Says So

- Senior Advisor To My Dad And Favorite Child Including Barron

- Special Ambassador To Any Country Which Will Give Me Money — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 4, 2024

News of Ivanka's potential political re-emergence was met with a torrent of sarcastic responses and criticism on social media platforms like Twitter. Comedian and author Paul Rudnick jokingly proposed satirical titles for Ivanka, including "Her Royal Highness Who's Prettier Than Hope Hicks, Everyone Says So" and "Senior Advisor To My Dad And Favorite Child Including Barron." Another person named Ron Filipkowski wrote, "The country's been calling for it, and she's all about serving her country."

I thought Ivanka said she was done with politics because she wanted to take care of her family? I’m hearing that she’s thinking about a return to the White House. I know kids grow up fast these days but not this fast!! She’s in to steal more money! — 888 Good Troubles (@LebergerDavid) May 4, 2024

888 Good Troubles tweeted, "I thought Ivanka said she was done with politics because she wanted to take care of her family? I'm hearing that she's thinking about a return to the White House. I know kids grow up fast these days but not this fast!! She's in to steal more money!" justLiam300 mocked, "Rumor has it Ivanka Trump might return to White House right after she has her neck stretched again." @MLovetube2 quipped, "Maybe Ivanka will finally join her dad on the campaign trail, here."

The country’s been calling for it, and she’s all about serving her country. pic.twitter.com/cVMfepUVj4 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 4, 2024

The reports also indicated that Kushner, the senior advisor during the Trump administration, has shown little interest in returning to politics. Instead, he has focused on his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, which raised $3 billion from investors like Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Ivanka's potential political resurgence comes amidst her father's ongoing legal battles and controversial policy proposals, including suggestions of mass deportations and government tracking of individual pregnancies, as per Vanity Fair.