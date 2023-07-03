Gwen Stefani’s Sons Radiate Joy in Heartwarming Photo With Family’s Newest Member

Gwen Stefani's three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale are all joyful in the family's first snapshot with the newborn baby. Stefani's children are currently having a blast in London, and on Wednesday, their father Gavin Rossdale announced they've met the newest addition to the family.

Rossdale shared a photo on Instagram of Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with their stepsister Daisy Lowe, who had just given birth to her first child. Lowe's fiancé, Jordan Saul, and their infant daughter, Ivy Love, who was strapped into a pram, joined Rossdale and his kids, per Hello Magazine.

The father of four wrote in a touching note next to the group shot, "Happy Father's Day to me and all the great and present dads out there who simply do their best. There’s no manual there’s no right way but when all your kids are people you wanna hang out with I'd say you’re on the right path. This is my lot and they make my heart sing and feel like I got something right plus the excellent @jordanjaysaul and of course our newest addition -princess ivy chilling and undercover. And the sweetest boy Apollo - who is not on social media so he gets his own shout-out for being the greatest kid I know. I love these kids more than life itself."

Fans expressed their excitement at his heartfelt statement and his first public image with his granddaughter, born in April 2023. One follower wrote, "Beautiful photo, beautiful words, beautiful family. Thank you Rossdale for being such a great example of what a father should be. Best Dad Ever." Another person commented, "And they want to hang out with you too. So yeah, you're doing pretty OK. What a lovely bunch."

Stefani confirmed in an interview with UK television that the boys are having a great time in their father's native country. The singer, who was promoting her newest track, True Babe, appeared on the British morning talk show, Lorraine, on Tuesday to discuss her sons' most recent excursion as well as their reactions to having a famous mother.

Stefani humorously remarked, "Yeah, they do, actually," in response to host Lorraine Kelly's inquiry about if her boys believe they had the "coolest mother in the world." "No, I'm just joking! They're just like, 'That's my mom,' and they love me and I love them," she said. She then shared that she accompanied them on a trip to Primrose Hill.

Stefani, who was married to Rossdale from 2002 to 2016, stated, "They are here actually, right now, I saw them over in Primrose Hill in the park and they're having so much fun and they're like, 'Wow, we're in London!' It's been so long since we've all been here, with the pandemic and everything going on. It feels like time just fast-forwarded."

