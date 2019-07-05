Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Spills Out Of Barely There Black Bikini In New Photos

Gabby Epstein’s Instagram page keeps getting hotter, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Thursday, July 4, the Australian bombshell indulged her 2.2 million followers with another set of sizzling snaps that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. The intention of Gabby’s post was to tout the brand CASETiFY — which recently provided her with her “new favourite phone case” — though fans of the stunner may have been too captivated by her incredible bikini body to even notice the product in her hand.

Gabby was captured sitting inside a car with her seat leaned back, showing off nearly every inch of her bronzed skin in a barely there black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The model’s voluptuous assets were hardly contained in the itty-bitty top that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its low, wide scoop-neck design.

While most of the matching bottoms of the set were out of eyesight, fans could easily tell by its thin waistband that it was equally-as-skimpy as the top. The dainty string wrapped low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs, which the second photo of the post provided a close-up view of.

For an extra layer to her risque ensemble, the social media sensation added a thin, blue button up shirt that she wore as a cover up, though it hardly provided any coverage. The piece was worn completely open and slunk down her shoulders to make sure Gabby’s followers could get a good look at her flawless figure. She also added a stack of gold necklaces to the look, drawing even more attention to her exposed decolletage, and wore her signature blond tresses in a low bun that looked effortlessly chic.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Instagram model began showering her new post with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 53,000 likes after just 10 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful always,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfect.”

“Didn’t even realize there was a phone case,” commented a third.

Gabby has been filling her widely followed Instagram feed with a slew of steamy bikini snaps lately, which have been gaining some serious recognition from her followers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Aussie beauty showed off her famous curves in an itty-bitty nude bikini that hugged her in all the right places and drove her fans absolutely wild.