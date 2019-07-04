Nicki Minaj Flaunts Busty Attributes In Extremely Sexy New Instagram Post

Nicki Minaj sure knows how to thank her followers for the support she has been getting lately.

The rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of raunchy photos and say thank you to the radio stations that have been blasting her new hit tune, “Megatron.” The new post included three behind-the-scenes photos from the single’s music video, and each was sexier than the previous one.

For the first snap, Nicki posed in all fours in a colorful long dress that featured a super deep neckline, allowing her to showcase her ample cleavage. The skintight dress fit her famous curves like a glove, and she paired it with bright yellow heels.

She swapped the usual colorful wigs for dark long curls that cascaded effortlessly down her back and shoulders while she was focused on rapping the lyrics to her new single for the camera. The 36-year-old accessorized the look with a simple pink flower necklace, as well as matching long pink nails.

She is also known for her over-the-top makeup game, and Nicki did not disappoint in the “Megatron” music video. For this specific scene, she rocked a super thick black eye liner and long lush eyelashes, as well as a light pink lip gloss shade paired with a darker lip liner color.

In the second snap, Nicki sat on the floor while bringing her hand to her voluminous curls and giving the camera a rather serious look. In the third pic, she once again flaunted her stunning curves and hourglass figure by sitting on her heels and touching her hair.

The Queens-raised artist has been super busy lately promoting her latest song and working on her new album, but she has also been taking time for herself. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Nicki posted a video of herself and beau Kenneth Petty enjoying a well-deserved break by the pool — and they were both in some seriously skimpy outfits.

The hip-hop artist went public with her relationship back in December last year, and she has since been open about how happy she is with her current flaming. She even told listeners during one of her most recent Queen Radio shows that the two already got a marriage license and are ready for the next step in their romance.

“I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain traveling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime,” she said.