American ‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Sizzles In Leopard-Print Two-Piece

Rachel Cook has been stunning her Instagram fans this week with one sexy photo after the other. On Tuesday, the Playboy model was at it once again when she took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling black-and-white snapshot in which she flaunts her killer figure in a leopard-print number that is bound to set pulses racing.

In the photo in question, the American model is striking a sexy pose in front of a plain wall as she dons the two-piece that consists of an underwire bra with two thin straps that go over her shoulders and boasts a low-cut neckline that plunges into Cooks’s chest, putting her busty physique on full display. The 24-year-old beauty teamed her top with a matching leopard-print bottom that sits just below her bellybutton, helping accentuate her full, wide hips while leaving her toned abs and slender waistline fully visible.

The Seattle native completed her look with what looks to be a black police officer hat. The model is looking to her left at a point off camera with intent eyes and lips slightly pursed in a fierce and seductive way. She has both of her hands behind her head with one hip propped to the side, in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body.

She is wearing a smokey eye that adds extra depth to her gaze while also making her light-colored eyes stand out. She also appears to be wearing a light shade on her lips, giving them a little shine and plumpness. Cook’s light brown hair is styled in big, voluminous waves that cascade over her shoulders, helping frame her face.

The photo was a hit among her fans who flocked to the comments section to share how they feel about her post, gushing over her beauty and fierceness while sharing their admiration for her work. The post, which Cook shared with her 2.5 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 66,500 likes and just shy of 400 comments within a little over a day of having been posted at the time of this writing.

“Woah, these last two are really super different. #vanlife turning you cray?” one user wrote, referring to the fact that Cook has been traveling in her van named Ed.

“You’re unreal,” another fan chimed in.

“So beautiful, the whole team went in!” a third user added, trailing the message with a series of red heart emoji.