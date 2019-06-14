Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fabulous Curves In ‘Classic’ Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Friday to show off her famous figure in a “classic” photo. She wore sexy, skin-tight workout attire and Adidas footwear, proving that she looks good in just about everything she wears.

As usual, the beauty looked flawless in the snap. Sitting on the floor, with one knee pulled up to her chest, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave the camera one of her signature sexy looks. Her makeup was done to perfection with a dark brow, smoky eyes, a light color brushed on her cheeks and a dark natural shade on her lips. The celebrity’s hair was off to one side and fell over her shoulder in soft waves. Kylie accessorized the look with a silver necklace and the diamond watch Travis Scott gave her not too long ago. Kylie also wore a pair of white original Adidas sneakers with white crew socks.

In the photo’s caption, the celebrity gave a nod to “the classics” along with a few Adidas hashtags.

Many of Kylie’s 138 million followers loved her sporty look. Many commented on how hot the reality star looked by simply posting fire emojis. Within an hour of being posted, the photo garnered over 700,000 likes.

Kylie announced last year that she joined forces with Adidas, along with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and brother-in-law, Kanye West, who already had contracts with the company. Not one to let a good marketing opportunity pass her by, Kylie launched a lip kit that matched the theme of the Reveal Your Voice Adidas footwear collection in March.

Lately, the mother of one has been busy promoting the third installment of the Koko Kollection, a venture she shares with sister Khloe Kardashian that includes an eyeshadow palette, lip color and a highlighter. The products hit the shelves on Friday, and if they are anything like Kylie’s other products, they will sell out within a few days — if not hours.

When the beauty mogul is not working on her next big project, she likes to share photos to keep her millions of followers up to date with what is going on her life. Whether she is showing off her darling baby Stormi, who just turned one year old in February, or flaunting her gorgeous figure, she never seems to disappoint her fans.

Those wanting to keep up with the star and her glamorous lifestyle can follow her Instagram account.