Farrah Abraham Dresses As Sexy Girl Scout, Goes Naked In Raunchy Video

Farrah Abraham is leaving little to the imagination in a recent social media post. The former Teen Mom OG star is seen going completely naked, and wearing an array of risque outfits in a brand new video.

On Wednesday, Farrah Abraham took to her Instagram account to share a new video with some highlights from recent photo shoots.

In the montage, Abraham is seen completely naked in nothing but a cowboy hat, as she flashes her bare backside to the camera.

In another scene, Farrah wears a barely there crop top with no bra underneath and a pair of Daisy Dukes as she flaunts her figure. While dressed as a sexy Girl Scout with her hair in pigtails, she poses with a box of cookies.

The tan crop top covers only half of her chest, as her bare breasts pop out of the bottom. She later goes completely topless in the denim shorts, which show off her curvy backside.

Photos and video of Farrah wearing nothing underneath a wet, see-through white dress are also seen in the NSFW video.

Perhaps the most racy shots of them all include a nearly nude Abraham staring into the camera, wearing nothing but a clear plastic skirt and matching cropped jacket.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have recently been rumors that Farrah Abraham could be returning to Teen Mom OG in the future after Bristol Palin announced that she had quit the show.

Loading...

However, Farrah revealed that those rumors were not true, and that it is unlikely that she would ever come back to the MTV franchise, which she was let go from due in part to her sexy image and involvement in the adult entertainment industry.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah said on social media.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s life and sexy photos by following the reality star on social media.