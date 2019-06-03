Emily Ratajkowki’s Latest Booty Display Is Somewhat Unexpected

Emily Ratajkowski has made no secret of her marital status. The 27-year-old supermodel married movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018. While McClard isn’t entirely absent from EmRata’s Instagram feed, his face isn’t exactly a regular in his wife’s updates.

June 3 seems to have broken the mold. EmRata’s latest update is sending fans her trademark booty display, but this world-famous rear isn’t manifesting in the usual format. Opting out of a sultry selfie or bikini video, Emily has chosen to post a snap of herself being carried over her husband’s shoulder.

The black-and-white photo shows Ratajkowski barefoot. She’s wearing casual sweatpants, although the material is tight enough to be flaunting her curvaceous behind. Likewise on show is Emily’s back. In her signature style, the model has opted for what looks like a cut-off tee. Peeping behind her husband’ shoulder, Emily appears relaxed and happy. She’s even taken to her caption to suggest that being carried around by Sebastian is her favorite way to get about.

Fan responses have mostly been brief – many simply threw out emoji. One was, however, a little more verbose.

“This is actually a national sport in Finland. Wife-carrying, or eukonkato as we say it. Google it. Laugh. (BTW your technique is a bit off),” the user wrote.

They finished their comment with “FI” letters manifesting their Finnish pride.

Supermodel celebrities with significant others tend not to post snaps with their other halves. Kendall Jenner didn’t seem keen to take her relationship with basketball player Ben Simmons to Instagram. The couple has now split. Likewise rare were joint snaps from former couple Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. The same pattern applies to Gigi’s sister Bella and her boyfriend The Weeknd. Bucking the trend, however, is supermodel Hailey Baldwin. She and her husband Justin Bieber frequently take their public displays of affection to social media.

Emily has admitted to receiving backlash over her marriage. In her Marie Claire interview, the model said that members of the public were questioning whether her nuptials would last.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?'” she said.

Despite featuring the model with her husband, today’s post appears to have fans throwing out the thumbs-up. The picture had racked up over 160,000 likes within 40 minutes of being posted.

Emily has 23 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by high-profile celebrities including Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, and Bella Thorne amongst others. Given EmRata’s norm of solo displays though, today’s update comes a little unexpected.