Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Flashes World-Famous Cleavage, Shapely Thighs In Crop Top & Miniskirt

One of the rising stars of the social media scene, Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom rarely disappoints her sizable fan base. Having cultivated a massive following on Instagram — one numbering nearly 8 million individual users — it appears that Anna has exactly what it takes to captivate hearts and minds around the world.

In her most recent post to the popular photo and video sharing site, Anna appears before a bit of beautiful urban scenery, what looks to be a cherry blossom tree behind her. Clad in a beautiful floral crop top — one which boasts a plunging neckline that emphasizes her cleavage — and a matching miniskirt, the blonde bombshell exudes a blend of sex appeal and urban chic. Her shocked locks are styled in a slight side part, long and light tresses cascading down to frame her pretty face. Her flawless decolletage is also showcased by the daring neckline of the white crop top, her fair complexion on full display.

Anna’s makeup game is on point, per usual. Her dark eyes are accentuated by some dark eyeliner, long and luxurious lashes, and perfectly shaped brows. Her slight smile belies her fun-loving nature, and her plump pout is painted a pretty nude hue. One idle hand reaches up to play with a stray strand of hair, and the other reaches across her trim midsection. The model accessorized her look with a simple metal bracelet and a pair of strappy heels.

In a rather lengthy caption, Anna Nystrom made it clear that she values and treasures her fans — and their undying support and admiration. She admitted to showing off her vulnerable side and dished on what it was like to live her life. The touching caption seemed to draw almost immediate dividends, with over 28,000 Instagram users offering up a like in response to her share. Over 400 users also took the time to leave a note in the appropriate section, with most messages being quite complimentary in nature.

“Keep doing what you’re doing and don’t worry, your posts are awesome! (read the whole thing),” one admirer wrote, punctuating their comments with a few romantic emoji.

“You words have a lot of courage. Keep going, it’s inspiring to read of your journey,” a second supporter remarked, eschewing any emoticons.

“Beautiful body,” a third follower quipped, keeping their statement simple and straightforward.

Seeing as much love returned to her as she gives out on social media, it looks like Anna Nystrom is an influencer to keep an eye on. Her longevity being beyond question — with Business Insider placing her at No. 44 in terms of Instagram’s top moneymakers — Anna appears poised to achieve even greater heights in 2019.