Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Major Cleavage In A Swimsuit On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a brand new photo with her Instagram fans, proving that she’s on fire this week when it comes to social media. The photo showed her posing in a low-cut, front-tie one-piece swimsuit. It had a polka dot pattern, and she was styled in a new and different way than usual. Emily rocked a shaggy hairstyle with front bangs, as she smoldered in purple eyeshadow and super glossy, pink lipstick.

She also gave a slight pout for the cameras, posing in front of a blank white photographer’s wall with lighting equipment visible in the back left. The lighting gave Emily a green glow on her right side, while her left side was bathed in an orange glow.

Previously, Ratajkowski shared another post that appear to be from the same photoshoot. The earlier update, however, was fuzzier in nature, and appeared to be a Polaroid. It had a major ’70s vibe, as she leaned against a pink, somewhat translucent shape while wearing just heels. She posed standing up from the side, giving the camera a smoldering look over her left shoulder. Her curves could also be seen somewhat behind the pink sculpture.

The images all seem to be for Inamorata Woman, which is Emily’s line of swimwear and casual body wear. This campaign comes on the heels of the bodega photoshoot, which received tons of love from her many millions of fans.

Previously, Emrata opened up to Vogue Italy about her life and career.

“100% Stars and Stripes. But I spent my early childhood in London. That’s where I went to the theater for the first time. At age 4 I was already obsessed with the musical Cats.”

“I come from a family of artists: my mother is a professor of English literature and is a very good writer, while my father is a painter,” Emily also revealed, delving into her personal life.

“I grew up in contact with abstract expressionism, but today I really appreciate Henry Taylor, a figurative artist who paints the people he meets, from relatives and the homeless to celebrities and wait staff. He lives in Los Angeles and is a dear friend.”

The model’s interest in art is clear, especially when looking at her Instagram feed for Inamorata Woman. It’s usually photos of her models and herself wearing different pieces, but sometimes Emily shares photos that inspire her. Whatever the case, it’s clear that her fans can expect some new and exciting photos from the newest photoshoot.