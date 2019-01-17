Man Injects Himself Multiple Times With Semen To Cure Back Pain, Still Ends Up In Hospital

The unnamed man injected himself multiple times over 18 months in an attempt to cure back pain.

After suffering from back pain, a 33-year-old man decided to treat himself. Using a rather unorthodox method, he chose to inject himself in the arm with his own semen in an attempt to cure his ailment. Over the course of 18 months, the man injected himself 18 times before finally admitting defeat and going to the hospital.

According to Gizmodo, the unnamed man from Dublin, Ireland, ended up in the hospital with “severe, sudden onset lower back pain” after lifting a “heavy steel object” three days prior. However, after an examination, a reddened swelling described as a “small, red papule” on his right arm was discovered.

The man then admitted to injecting himself with a hypodermic needle he purchased online, and with his own semen in an attempt to cure his back pain.

“The patient disclosed that he had intravenously injected his own semen as an innovative method to treat back pain,” the report states.

The man revealed to staff that he had injected himself monthly intravenously using his own semen as a remedy for his back pain. Finally, he injected himself three times before finally going to the hospital for treatment for his back pain.

An X-ray of the reddened area showed trapped air and excess fluid beneath the man’s skin which resulted in an abscess.

The case was discovered in the Irish Medical Journal titled ‘Semenly’ Harmless Back Pain: An Unusual Presentation of a Subcutaneous Abscess, according to WCYB. Dr. Lisa Dunne of Adelaide and Meath Hospital in Tallaght is the author of the report.

Dunne concludes that this is the very first case of “intravenous semen injection” seen in any medical literature, after searching extensively on the matter since the man presented at hospital.

The doctor found no evidence of humans injecting themselves with semen in an attempt to cure illness. However, she did find a report that showed evidence of “subcutaneous semen injection into rats and rabbits.”

Turning to the “more eclectic internet sites and forums,” Dunne also found no evidence of semen injections being used for treatment in cases of back pain. Nor did she find semen injections being used for any other uses.

What she did find, though, were “attempts at intravenous and arterial injection of harmful substances such as mercury, gasoline, charcoal lighter fluid, hydrochloric acid, and hydrocarbon are well described and are generally carried out in attempted suicide as opposed to the case detailed above in which the patient was aiming to relieve physical discomfort.”

After treatment, the man discharged himself from the hospital. It is unknown if he continued with the unorthodox treatment.