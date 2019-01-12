The Weeknd Hints At Bella Hadid’s Bisexuality, Disses Drake In New Song ‘Lost In The Fire’

The rapper gets personal in his new song as he hints that his supermodel girlfriend is bisexual.

The Weeknd is getting personal on his new record. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter’s new single with Gesaffelstein, titled “Lost In The Fire,” seemingly references rival Drake’s secret love child as well as his girlfriend, Bella Hadid’s, sexuality.

Refinery 29 notes that The Weeknd kicks off the new song, which you can listen to below, with a Drake diss as he says, “I just want a baby with the right one… cause I could never be the one to hide one.” The shot seems to reference the recent bombshell news that Drake has a baby son, Adonis, with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux, a child the rapper reportedly tried to deny during Brussaux’s pregnancy.

But “Lost in the Fire” also hints at another secret about The Weeknd’s own girlfriend, model Bella Hadid.

The NSFW lyrics feature The Weeknd singing: “You said you might be into girls/ You said you’re going through a phase / Keepin’ your heart safe/ Well, baby, you can bring a friend/ She can ride on top your face/ While I f— you straight.”

It should be noted that The Weeknd does not mention Bella Hadid’s name in the song, so it is quite possible the lyrics are not about her at all. But based on the rapper’s song history, he does often write from real-life experience and Hadid is definitely his current girlfriend.

Of course, Bella Hadid’s description of her relationship with The Weeknd is sweeter than what comes across in the rapper’s raunchy lyrics. According to E! News, the 22-year-old supermodel recently participated in Vogue‘s popular 73 questions segment and she opened up about her happy life with her on-and-off boyfriend after they got back together last summer.

Hadid revealed that The Weeknd makes her “laugh the hardest” of anyone else in her life and she also said her boyfriend is the most beautiful person she knows.

Bella Hadid and Abel Tesfay, aka The Weeknd, first started dating back in 2015 but broke up due to their conflicting work schedules. The couple reconciled in mid-2018 after The Weeknd ended his brief relationship with singer Selena Gomez. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid reportedly now live together in a ritzy Tribeca condo in New York City, so things definitely seem serious — and songworthy — between them.

Neither star has responded to Refinery’s request for comment about the “Lost in Fire” lyrics.

You can check out Gesaffelstein and The Weeknd’s “Lost In The Fire” below. Warning: NSFW lyrics.