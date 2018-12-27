Jasmine Tookes Wears Lingerie Bottoms & ‘Love’ Shirt On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes posed in a pink lingerie bottom and a crop top with the word “LOVE” on Instagram. The post promoted a VS sale, while the model smiled and held up a glittery star prop in front of her chest. She wore her hair back in a high ponytail, and accessorized with a necklace and rings. Jasmine flaunted her toned midriff, as fans called her “Gorgeous” and “Beautiful.”

The model’s Instagram Stories showed her enjoying family time and playing games together, including with a grandma. She also shared a photo from a plane window saying she’s en route to Ecuador, as well as an update with the captions “10 hours later.. Still on the plane and in a totally different city / Oh weather / Grr.” That post was tagged Austin, TX. The next Story showed her driving in a car with the captions, “This is crazy! Ditched the never ending delaying flight for a car back to Houston…” It looks like the model got caught up in some airport delays, which every traveler knows can derail the best plans.

Another video update from 3:10 a.m. said that “After a 12 hour diversion/delay to Austin & 2 hour car ride… I made it to Houston. Let’s try it all again in a few hours! Haha pray for my travel luck! I just wanna see @juandavidborrero already.”

Unfortunately, the model gave yet another update at 11:14 a.m., this time saying, “New day…Another delay…missing connections.. cheers to another full day in airports / WHY”. Fans can only hope Tookes gets to her destination soon.

Meanwhile, Juan David Borrero hasn’t been updating his Instagram, but it’s likely he’s just as anxious as Jasmine to see her land in Ecuador. His newest post is of a huge group photo for Christmas, with everyone wearing festive Christmas sweaters or onesies. Juan’s second-newest post was a video clip from the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia game, as she captioned it, “Put me in coach!” He added a Snapchat animation of a guy doing tricks with a soccer ball, along with sharing a photo of the game.

In other news, for fans who wonder how Tookes stays in such great shape, she shared some of her routine secrets with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I switch it up. I’ll do one day with legs and abs, lower body. The next day I will do an upper body day. And then one day I always dedicate to my butt. A whole butt day for like an hour. And then I’ll take a break on one day. And then the next day I do a full body. Then I am off the rest of the days.”

It seems like every VS model has their own fitness routine, but what they all have in common is that they take it very seriously. And whatever Jasmine is doing is working great for her, as she looks fantastic in her new photos.