Noah Cyrus Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus is stunning as she flaunts her killer figure in a racy, see-through bodysuit. The 22-year-old Grammy nominee and sister to pop star Miley Cyrus is fresh from a very sexy Instagram update, showing off her legs and going all curves. Noah retained her signature off-beat and edgy style in a sultry shoot for her fans, bringing in a fishnet finish as she rocked a revealing one-piece.

Noah has often voiced issues with her confidence amid her battles with anxiety and depression. Clearly, the July singer can always be relied on to put on an A* show.

Stuns In Sheer Bodysuit Look

Noah Cyrus
In photos shared with her 6.2 million followers, Noah posed indoors and against a rail while angled towards the corner wall of a possible bathroom. Backed by mosaic tiles, the singer pushed her booty out a little as she modeled a sexy, complicated, all-black bodysuit.

Fabrics switched up from holed, fishnet, embellished, and sheer tulle, with Noah going for long sleeves. Noah largely hid her face in the opening image while placing one hand on her head. She then shared stage moments while in the same look.

"Thank you brooklyn," she wrote, thanking NYC fans for their concert support.

Busy In New York City

Noah Cyrus
Shortly before her share, Noah updated with another mention of The Big Apple, telling fans:

"New york evening with the @recordingacademy @grammymuseum thank you all so much for having me … resuming The Hardest Part tour tonight at Brooklyn Steel .. see u soon 🪐✨🌙." Noah has released a large amount of music in recent years, something that's massively helped separate her start-out identity as Miley Cyrus' sister.

Coming Into Her Own

Noah Cyrus
Noah has openly stated that she feels she was "stripped" of her "identity" by growing up in former Hannah Montana star Miley's shadow.

“I was born into this. That’s what I’ve been working through in therapy,” she told Evening Standard. “How can I come to terms with everything that affected me when I was so young? You see articles about your parents on the shelves, with a big ‘X’ across a picture of them. That’s really painful for a little kid. And I was 11 years old when people started writing articles about me.”

Grammy Nomination!

Noah Cyrus
Noah is, of course, also famous by virtue of her father Billy Ray Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus. She was nominated for a Grammy at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, but sadly did not win. There's always next year, though!

