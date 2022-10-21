'The Midnight Club' Star Iman Benson Admits She Was Actually Scared On Set

The Midnight Club debuted on Netflix last week and is among the top three on the viewer's list. In a recent interview, the series star, Iman Benson, admitted to being scared on set. The actress played a 17-year-old valedictorian who had terminal thyroid cancer. During an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress shared how she felt on set. The Midnight Club was Benson's first horror show. She mostly acted in sitcom comedies and dramas.

The Uncle Buck actress shared that it felt incredible and challenging. However, the actress shared there were times she was actually scared on set. She shared that some of the moments with Patricia, who portrayed the old woman in the movie, were scary. Benson also shared that filming in the basement with rats was also scary.