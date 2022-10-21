Iman Benson recently admitted in an interview that there were times she was actually scared while filming The Midnight Club. The actress shared her experiences while filming her first-ever horror series.
'The Midnight Club' Star Iman Benson Admits She Was Actually Scared On Set
Iman Shares She Was Actually Scared On Set
The Midnight Club debuted on Netflix last week and is among the top three on the viewer's list. In a recent interview, the series star, Iman Benson, admitted to being scared on set. The actress played a 17-year-old valedictorian who had terminal thyroid cancer. During an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress shared how she felt on set. The Midnight Club was Benson's first horror show. She mostly acted in sitcom comedies and dramas.
The Uncle Buck actress shared that it felt incredible and challenging. However, the actress shared there were times she was actually scared on set. She shared that some of the moments with Patricia, who portrayed the old woman in the movie, were scary. Benson also shared that filming in the basement with rats was also scary.
Speaking On Experiences During The Horror Series
Benson had researched more and even shaved her hair to immerse herself into the role. She talked about the feeling of losing her hair and wanting to wear a wig just like her character. Benson also shared she was excited to meet the remaining castmates.
The Creepshow actress revealed they bonded by going for night swims and drives. The movie star continued and shared how they took care of each other on set by playing cards and making jokes. Benson expressed her pride in how she and the cast portrayed the kids in the series. The actress stated that if she was to adopt a quality from her character, it would be being optimistic.
What The Netflix Horror Series Is About
The Netflix horror series is based on a 1994 book by Christopher Pike of the same name. The Midnight Club is about a group of terminally ill young adults. They live together in a clinic where they are taken care of by their doctor. The young adults often meet up at midnight and take turns in telling spooky stories.
They also made a promise that the first person to die would try to communicate with the group from beyond. After one of the group members succumbed to their illness, strange occurrences started to befall the group. The entire season premiered on October 7th, 2022 on Netflix.
Cast And Crew Of 'The Midnight Club'
The main actors include Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota, William Chris Sumpter, and Annarah Cymone. Heather Langenkamp plays the role of the doctor who is in charge of attending to the main characters.
Other characters include Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, and Rahul Kohli. The movie was created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. Other directors also include Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Axelle Carolyn, Morgan Beggs, Viet Nguyen, and Michael Fimognari.