Zendaya becomes more relevant in pop culture with each passing day as she's shown herself to be a triple threat. The 26-year-old has such a diverse range of feature movies from science fiction to comedy, action and romance.

So, when USA Today gave a Crossword clue on October 3, as "Space Opera starring Zendaya," it must've jogged many people's memories. However, the four blocks across had a no-brainer answer, Dune.