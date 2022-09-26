'Riverdale' And 'Supernatural' Actor Gets Life Sentence For Murdering His Mother

The sentence was delivered in B. C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. The case of Baraba's murder by her son was referred to as tragic and heartbreaking by Justice Kathleen Ker. She also talked about the impact of the statement by Ryan's sister as "life-shattering."

As reported by CBC, the sentencing hearing tackled the question of how much time the 24-year-old would have to serve before he could apply for parole. To decide this, Justice Ker had to recount the incidents which would determine Ryan's sentence. After evaluating each incident, the actor was sentenced to life in prison with the exclusion of parole for 14 years.