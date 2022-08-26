Kaia Gerber Stuns In A Black Bikini On The Beach!

Kaia Gerber has taken the fashion and entertainment world by storm. It was only natural for the daughter of two models to follow in their footsteps, and now, she is walking the runways and making a name for herself.

All the while, she is making mama Cindy Crawford proud and letting the entire world know that the next generation is here to continue the legacy of elite models. Through her social media, Gerber maintains connections with her followers, who number 8.3 million on Instagram alone.

She has only been around a few years now but has made a considerable impact. Still, there's lots more to know about the burgeoning actress!

