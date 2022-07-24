Bebe Rexha In Swimsuit Brings The Color

Bebe Rexha is a can of controversy who loves to post outrageously gorgeous photos on her Instagram posts, calling herself mid-thick. The 32-year-old singer posts a photo of herself in a multi-colored, flame-inspired one-piece swimsuit in one post, looking scandalous and gorgeous all at once!

The thong swimsuit included cut-outs on the side that exposed her cleavage and left the waist bare. All 10.7 million Instagram followers adore her, and she gets thousands of likes and comments on her posts. And with beautiful photos like this that celebrate her curves, why wouldn't they?