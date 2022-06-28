Hailie Jade In Bikini Misses 'Paradise'

Hailie Jade Mathers (Eminem's daughter) is back with a new outfit inspiration post for her 2.6 million Instagram followers. Since she mentioned that summertime is her favorite season of the year, fans have been waiting for beachside and poolside pictures to no avail. Instead, the model occupied her career, filling her feed with sponsored ads and sharing beauty tips for the hot weather.

Longing For Paradise

Earlier this year, Hailie Jade shared pictures of herself on a tropical vacation saying she missed the warm weather as she longed for summer. The model wore a mix and match bikini consisting of a zebra striped knotted top and plain black high-waist bottoms.

She completed her summery look with a nude hat and black sunglasses letting her brown hair fall in bouncy waves underneath. The sun's rays highlighted her skin giving her a shiny glow that made her feel like she was in paradise.

Ready To Spill The Tea

Hailie Jade looked beautiful wearing a denim-print bikini in a white crocheted two-piece. The see-through high-waist snatched her abs while she wore her bolero jacket halfway, exposing her bikini top and arm. Hailie Jade wore a silk scarf over her silky straight hair and held her dark sunglasses slightly away from her face. Hailie Jade joked about "spilling major tea" with her look because she sat up, ready to dish gossip.

Sharing Her Outfit Of The Day

Although she declared her love for summer in January, Hailie Jade hasn't updated her Instagram feed with new beachside pictures. Instead, fans have to settle for old pictures from her previous vacations.

The model has a TikTok account dedicated to styling herself and giving fashion inspiration. It's taken more of her time than her previous lifestyle posts and she recently updated the page with a casual OOTD - a white cropped tank top, high-waist leather pants from Margiela, a black face cap, gold jewelry pieces, and a green hand purse.

Spicing It Up

White cropped tops with high-waist black pants are a recurring aesthetic with Hailie Jade's casual fashion although she switches it up occasionally. Sometimes she adds a colorful jacket like the post below.

Other times she spices it up with boots.

She can also go sporty with white sneakers and a matching handbag.

Whatever style Hailie Jade chooses, she wears it effortlessly.

