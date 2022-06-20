Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara has become a household name in Hollywood comedy however, she worked as a model before joining the big screen. She's always had an impressive figure and that helped her early in her career. Per news reports, a photographer discovered her talent after seeing her walk on the beach in Colombia.

From starring in a Pepsi commercial at 17 to becoming a TV reporter before moving to television series, films, and now a sitting judge on America's Got Talent, Vergara has made a successful career for herself. Occasionally, she reminisces on her days as a model sharing old pictures with her fans via Instagram.

