Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier is one of the veteran players who could change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Rozier may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Hornets, but some people believe that the emergence of LaMelo Ball made him expendable in Charlotte.

Though the Hornets are yet to make him available on the trading block, they are expected to strongly consider using him as a trade chip to improve their roster this summer.