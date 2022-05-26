Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Sheer Dress

Kate’s father was none other than British actor Richard Beckinsale, who was the star of Porridge and Rising Damp in the UK during the 70s. She was only 5 years old when he died at the age of 31 from a heart attack, but the resemblance is uncanny, and many of his fans have become hers, and in a touching tribute, she stated:

"Thank you to everyone who has kept him alive in our hearts and on our lips. And love to everyone missing a shining, special person of their own. I wish I was with my mum today."