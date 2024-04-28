When Jared Kushner Told Lara Trump on Her Wedding About 'Getting 6 Million Twitter Followers'

Donald Trump's third child, Eric Trump, married his longtime partner Lara Trump in a lavish ceremony at his father's Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2014, according to the Mirror. At the time of their meeting, Eric was employed by the Trump Organization, while Lara worked as a producer at a media outlet. Ivanka Trump served as a bridesmaid, and her young daughter was a flower girl, with Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, officiating the ceremony. It's reported that Kushner made a joke during the event. He said, "You are not just gaining a family, you are getting 6 million Twitter followers."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Samuel Corum

Additionally, Donald proudly stood by his son as he committed to Lara. However, it had been a lengthy journey for Eric to reach the point. He took three months to muster the courage to ask television producer Lara out on a date. Once they finally went out for dinner, their future together seemed inevitable. Lara said, "We went to a restaurant where we talked for hours before ordering dinner. It was the best date I've ever been on." Yet, it wasn't until three years later that Eric proposed to Lara. The bride dazzled in two exquisite designer gowns on her special day.

As a touching gesture to honor her husband's family, she adorned her dresses with jewelry from her sister-in-law Ivanka's collection. One of her extravagant wedding gowns was crafted by Vera Wang, while her second gown was an Inbal Dror from Mark Ingram Atelier. Lara was determined to ensure that her dress would stand out on her wedding day. Lara said, "I knew that I needed a dress that would be seen from even the farthest guest's viewpoint." Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. served as his brother's best man, and Kushner led the wedding ceremony.

Their dog, Charlie, had the important role of being the ring bearer, according to Business Insider. Eric became deeply involved in his father's campaign, making frequent appearances, at events and talk shows, and serving as an advisor and fundraiser. In 2017, Lara was formally hired as a senior consultant for the Trump reelection campaign. During that same month, the couple announced they were expecting their first child, a boy. They welcomed their second child in 2019. Eric and Lara were also present at Donald's 2024 presidential campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago.

Truly humbled and honored to serve our party alongside @WhatleyNCGOP - now it’s time to work, time to fight and time to win BIG LEAGUE this November! 🇺🇸💪🏽 LET’S GO! pic.twitter.com/MpGjf8RWi4 — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 9, 2024

In a recent development this year, Lara was elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, with the endorsement of Donald. In his statement, Donald praised Lara as an exceptionally skilled communicator committed to the values of MAGA. He also endorsed Michael Whatley, the GOP chair from North Carolina. Lara and Whatley were both officially elected as co-chairs of the RNC in February, solidifying the former president's influence within the party. Lara wrote on X, "Truly humbled and honored to serve our party alongside @WhatleyNCGOP - now it's time to work, time to fight, and time to win BIG LEAGUE this November."