While Miley Cyrus Was Bridesmaid at Mom Tish's Wedding, Two of Her Siblings Skipped the Nuptials

Miley Cyrus' family strife may be more significant than the fans think, as is evidenced by her siblings' glaring absence at Tish Cyrus' wedding. Miley Cyrus' mother married Dominic Purcell of Prison Break recently, and it has led to rumors and conjecture about the family's larger dynamic. As reported by The Things, Miley was a bridesmaid and attended her mother's second wedding with her siblings Brandi and Trace, although some of her other siblings were absent. Fans on social media speculated that since Tish and her ex-husband Billy Ray divorced last year, the family has split in two.

In 1992, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus tied the knot. They have three children: Miley, who was born in 1992, Braison (1994), and Noah (1999). Tish also had two children before she and Billy Ray got acquainted, and he adopted both of them. Brandi was born in 1987, and Trace was born in 1989. Christopher Cody (born 1992), Billy Ray's kid from an earlier relationship, is estranged from his family.

Fans noticed after the breakup that Tish Cyrus could no longer tag Noah in previous Instagram images, leading many to believe that Noah had removed her mother. When it looked like Noah had unfollowed her mother, some worried followers went into a frenzy. One user of X stated that "they don’t follow each other anymore, the pics of Noah on Tish’s page the tags don’t show up anymore – which happens when someone blocks you." After a few months, Noah and her mother seemed to have patched things up, and the alleged feud ended. Tish also shared a photo carousel on Instagram of her youngest kid in Paris. "@noahcyrus Slaying in Paris," she captioned the photo.

they don’t follow each other anymore, the pics of Noah on Tish’s page the tags don’t show up anymore - which happens when someone blocks you — kayla (@mckaylaknows) April 10, 2022

One user posted on Twitter, "Noah Cyrus and Braison being absent at Tish’s wedding speaks volumes." Another one wrote, "Noah posted about how Braison flew from Nashville to LA “just to see her” this weekend and they had a sleepover and Noah was wearing a Billy Ray tshirt yesterday and skipped tish’s wedding speaks volumes. She and Braison are mocking Tish."

In her mother Tish's wedding to Dominic Purcell, Miley Cyrus played a pivotal role as the maid of honor. In an interview published on August 25th, Miley told Vogue, "To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful." The "Used to Be Young" singer gushed, "The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."

An insider informed US Weekly exclusively, "Tish will always love her kids no matter what. She understands divorce might be challenging, especially when she and Billy Ray [Cyrus] had been together for so long. Tish has never pushed her relationship with Dominic on any of her children, and that’s not something she would ever do. She gets that it’s an adjustment for the whole family and doesn’t expect everyone to be on board every step of the way."

