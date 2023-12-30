Why 'Sister Wives' Robyn Brown 'Ripped Off' Mic and Stormed Away While Re-Watching Her Wedding Day

Sister Wives has grown to become a show beloved by all through the 18 seasons it has prevailed. It revolves around Kody Brown and his four wives, namely Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn Brown. Before three of his 'spiritually' wed wives split, there were some pretty big moments from the show that became core memories with fans. One noteworthy moment was the time he welcomed his current wife, Robyn, into the family on their wedding day. In an upcoming preview of the episode, it appears that Robyn was unable to handle the emotional gravity of it.

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, the show took to their official Instagram account to share a sneak peek of the upcoming episode on Sunday. The ongoing Sister Wives Look Back, Where We Started has been a delight for fans to watch as it has been giving them closure about different instances from the past.

Furthermore, it enabled the cast to get raw and real with their emotions about instances and altercations from the show. Things got real, especially with Robyn, from the looks of things. The preview in the video featured the reality star reacting to the clip of her wedding day with Kody.

Initially, Robyn seemed calm and collected, but then came the clip of the day she said, "I do." The brief trailer saw her reacting to the many events from the day in 2013. Kody was seen narrating his vows out loud. He was in what appeared to be a cream suit with matching pants and a red rose etched close to his collar. He held a mic close to him while holding the vows he wrote on paper for that day.

Kody's ex-wives were also seen in the clip as they stood right beside him and each other while he read them aloud to Robyn. Just as Kody said: “The Kody Brown family…We embrace a spirit of abundance and affection, time, opportunity, peace, prosperity…” Robyn couldn’t take any more. The reality star appeared to have gotten extremely emotional as she watched it and burst into tears. On a somber note, with her voice cracking, she claimed: “I can’t watch this again…” insinuating that she had indeed gone through exercise this at some point in the past. To avoid any further grief, she exclaimed painfully, “I want to stop it! I can’t watch this!” Robyn said those words and proceeded to take off the microphone attached to her.

With a tear-stained face, she wailed, urging, “I’m sorry! I need a break!” and continued to storm away from the set. The cameras caught her walking away from the scene as she possibly might’ve needed to get some air. As the camera zeroed in on her marching off, the trailer of the upcoming episode cuts, leaving viewers anticipating things to come.

