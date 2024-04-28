Here's Why 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Took a Savage Swing At Co-host Luke Bryan

Judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan engaged in playful banter on the popular singing platform American Idol after the latter passed a shady remark about Perry. The California Gurls singer took a swing at her co-host for saying a contestant's rendition of her hit track Roar was 'superior' to her version. The playful feud unfolded on Monday, April 22, 2024, when Americans chose their top 10, which meant two contestants had to bid goodbye to the show. Since it was a wrap for some, Roman Collins chose to sing Perry's song Roar.

The 24-year-old worship leader from Long Beach, California, explained why he picked this specific track. According to The Sun, he stated, "The words are vital. I'm slowing it down and I'm playing it myself." Additionally, he told his music mentor of the night, Megan Trainor, "This song is so important to me. [We're] not paying attention to the drums or the rhythm, just the words 'cause they're enough."

Collins took the stage by storm and left the audience and the judges— Perry, Bryan, and Lionel Ritchie dumbfounded. As he wrapped up the song, the judges gave him a standing ovation, and Perry, specifically, hugged him. Ritchie praised, "That was a Katy Perry song that was so full of church, soul, and power. Your roaring was amazing." Meanwhile, the OG herself disclosed that her parents are huge Collins fans. "They text me about you and they're like 'Roman! Yes! Praise Jesus!'" She added, "So my parents who have prayed for me all my life and I would credit a lot of my success to them, they're praying for you too! That was amazing."

Perry also teased new music but gave a heads up that it might be the Collins' version. "I hope you don't mind if I try that version out on the next tour." However, Bryan was in a rather joyful mood and poked fun at the Teenage Dream hitmaker, "Good Luck." In response, Perry mimed a slap towards Bryan who successfully dodged her swing.

People on X had mixed reactions to Collins' performance and his exit from American Idol. One of the fans, @KenyaSellsHomes, gushed, "#RomanCollins is an absolute STAR!" while a disappointed fan, @chocolateluvn86, wrote, "I am super duper upset that @TheJaynaElise and #RomanCollins don't make it to the Top 10 but trust me when I believe that somebody is going to sign them!" User @KMB73 however complained, "Funny how all the top “Christian” singers never made it to the top 10. There should be a recount for Roman Collins, the man should win @AmericanIdol yet he was voted out on Monday. I heard you Roar!"

On the contrary, a critic, @purplygoodness, condemned, "#RomanCollins What a bore. Can't even answer a simple question without getting religious. Oh, and way too many runs when he sings. Thank you. Next." User @ThisManTweets also echoed, "#RomanCollins Terrible choice in song tonight. Tonight my grade was a three! You should never sing an opposite-sex song!"

Since Perry announced recently that she'd be sadly leaving American Idol, Bryan and Ryan Seacrest suggested mentor Trainor would be a 'fun' replacement. "I think Meghan's always been real fun," Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. He added, "You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly."