Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 28, 2023. It has since been updated.

Katy Perry came under fire once again, this time for criticizing season 21 contestant Nutsa Buzaladze’s outfit choice. Buzaladze was one of the top 26 contestants who performed Grace Potter and the Nocturnals' Paris (Ooh La La) in a shimmery silver dress and matching glittery boots.

Also Read: Katy Perry Stays Silent While Police Investigate Abuse Allegations Against Ex-Husband Russell Brand

The Harleys in Hawaii songstress, who judges the popular singing reality show American Idol alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, told Buzaladze that she needed to lay off her signature sparkly style. "Nutsa, every time you take the stage it's like you glitter bomb the stage," Perry said. "Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutsa Buzaladze (@nutsabuza)

Also Read: Katy Perry to Quit 'American Idol' to Spend Time With Daughter and 'Expand Family'

The live audience present at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii let out loud boos instantly against the Dark Horse diva. The other two celebrity judges, Richie, 73, and Bryan, 46, both stood up, shocked at the audience's quick reaction. "Katy got booed!" Bryan exclaimed. "First time in six seasons," Perry, 38, responded on being mocked. "What I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts, too. I'd love to see that and America might too." Meanwhile, defending her choice of outfit, Buzaladze said, "Liner, maybe. Just the glitter eyeliner," replying to the feedback.

Also Read: From Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus to Katy Perry, Celebs Who Have Publicly Revealed Their Weight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutsa Buzaladze (@nutsabuza)

However, this is not the first time Perry has received backlash for her stark comments. Fans previously accused her of making contestants, including Nutsa, go through 'psychological warfare' by making them believe that they are about to go home and didn't make it to the show's top 26. Many contestants took the words to heart and got emotional until Perry revealed that they were moving on to the next round. According to the NY Post, she was also ridiculed for mom-shaming 25-year-old contestant Sara Beth Liebe during her audition. Perry then tried to redeem herself by begging Liebe not to leave the competition to return to her family but failed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nutsa Buzaladze (@nutsabuza)

Apparently, during the audition, Liebe told Perry, Bryan, and Richie that she was 25 and had three children. While all three judges were surprised by the revelation, the Hot n Cold singer, who shares daughter Daisy, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, stood up and walked behind the table as Bryan began fanning her. "If Katy lays on the table, I think I'm going to pass out," Liebe said, to which the mom of one replied, "Honey, you've been laying on the table too much." Perry’s comments garnered heavy criticism from fans of the reality show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

Liebe then took to TikTok to share her feelings about the moment. "It was embarrassing to have that on TV, and it was hurtful," she said in the clip from March 8. "I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it's hard enough to be a mom and it's hard enough to be a woman." Liebe ended her emotional video with an appeal to young moms to "keep loving your babies" despite what people say.

More from Inquisitr

Family of 84-Year-Old Veteran Aims for Katy Perry to Face 'Perjury Sanctions' in $2.6 Million Battle

Russell Brand Faces New Allegations for Alleged Sexual Assault on 'Arthur' Film Set