7 Things Stormy Daniels Has Opened Up About, From Fear of Being Murdered to 'Awful' Sex with Trump

The Documentary, 'Stormy,' Sheds Light on Her Views

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Phillip Faraone

The debut of Stormy, the documentary, couldn't have come at a more fitting time. Just weeks after its release, former President Donald Trump was set to face trial in a case involving allegations of covering up a 2016 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The documentary provides in-depth case coverage and delves into how her life dramatically changed. Using interviews and observational footage, it recounts the legal battle from Daniels's point of view. Here are some of the most significant revelations made in the documentary.

1. Daniels Says Having Sex With Trump Was Awful

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By James Devaney

A scene in the documentary features the adult film star recalling her encounter with Trump in 2006. It alleges that Daniels may have been pressured into having sex against her will if not outright assaulted. According to Decider's report, she said, “I don’t remember how I got on the bed, and then the next thing I know, he was humping away and telling me how great I was. It was awful. But I didn’t say ‘No.'” Trump has repeatedly refuted claims of having a relationship with Daniels.

2. Someone Shot One of Her Horses With Rubber Bullets

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Nordin Catic

In her documentary, Daniels, a horse lover, claimed that supporters of Trump came to her Louisiana home and shot her horse with a rubber bullet in retaliation for her allegations of an affair with the former president. As per Business Insider, she said, "The horse survived but still has marks from where it was shot." The 45-year-old, however, did not confront her intruders. Additionally, Daniels asserted that she continues to receive frightening death threats and is harassed by trolls online.

3. Michael Cohen Was Concerned About Her Safety

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

Cohen, once Trump's attorney, transformed into an unexpected supporter of Daniels. She said, “When the indictment happened, Michael Cohen actually texted me and expressed extreme fear for my safety." In the documentary, Daniels discussed Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury in March 2023 regarding the hush money payments. According to the New York Post, she said, “Back in 2018, [people online called me] stuff like ‘liar,’ ‘slut,’ ‘gold digger.’ This time around it is very different. It is direct threats, it is, ‘I’m going to come to your house and slit your throat, your daughter should be euthanized.’ They’re not even using bot accounts, they’re using their real accounts.”

4. Daniels Got Ready to Lose Her Life

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tara Ziemba

Daniels expressed exhaustion as she grappled with the idea of potentially testifying against the former President. She mentioned that his supporters have bombarded her social media with threats. According to The Guardian, she stated, "Not to be morbid, but we should write something saying, like, ‘And if something happens to me, then you get the hard drives to do with what you want. No one knows you’re here. No one knows to come after you. And you can make a copy of it and walk into any news station or police department."

5. A Stranger Ambushed Daniels After She Spoke Out

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

In the new documentary, Daniels recounted how her life changed drastically in 2018 when she went public with her alleged affair with Trump over a decade ago. NBC News reported that she felt very concerned for both her safety and her family's safety after a terrifying incident when she was approached by a man in the parking lot of her gym. The stranger threatened, “It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom. Leave Trump alone. Forget the story."

6. She Claims She Was Scared Trump Might Have Her Killed

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Brendan McDermid

Daniels stated that she signed an NDA as part of the 2016 hush-money deal for it to serve as written proof of their alleged affair. She claimed she did this to protect herself from the possibility of Trump having her killed. However, Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony charges, which include allegations of lying in company records in 2017 about reimbursements made to Cohen, to keep his purported indiscretion quiet. Instead, he claimed that the payments were made for his legal services.

7. Daniels Still Needs to Pay Trump $600,000

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

In 2018, a court directed Daniels to pay Trump $293,000 for legal fees linked to a defamation lawsuit she filed against him, which was eventually dismissed. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals also ruled that she owed Trump $121,972 for legal fees from another defamation case she brought against him that met the same fate. Over time, this sum has increased to over $600,000 due to accumulated interest, as revealed in the film. Despite the growing debt, Daniels stated that she would choose incarceration over paying back Trump.