How Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Dumbfounded’ Visitors at Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday Celebration

Tom Cruise surprised guests at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash with his skills not many are aware of. The Mission Impossible actor impressed the guests with his breakdancing moves and splits. Cruise, who has shared a friendship with Victoria and David Beckham for nearly two decades, has been residing in the UK while working on Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, slated for release next year. The actor from Risky Business made a fashionable entrance at the event, wearing a classic black tuxedo with a bow tie and polished black shoes per Daily Mail.

However, Cruise wasn't the sole A-lister at Victoria's lavish celebration in London. Joining the fashion designer were all her Spice Girls bandmates — Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie “Mel B” Brown — making the night even more memorable. "It was all super-sweet and Victoria looked very proud, not to mention a little teary although she did have a few drinks. Put it this way, the tequila was well and truly flowing. Everyone was most surprised by the fact Cruise was there. He seemed the most exuberant of everyone," one of the guests told Mirror.

As Victoria turns fifty, she shared a message reflecting on her journey up until now and ahead. "As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. Not just of where I am as a woman, but of how far my fashion and beauty brands have come. My ambition was always to empower women and make them feel like the best version of themselves. To me, that meant trusting my instinct and never compromising on my creative vision," the fashion designer wrote as she shared a picture of herself on Instagram.

"I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer… My passion has always been to dream big, and then dream even bigger! Believe in yourself first — everyone else will follow. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll find someone who believes in you even more than you do. @DavidBeckham, I’m forever grateful for your unconditional love and support, and for our beautiful children," she continued expressing her love and gratitude.

Adding further she tagged her family in the post thanking them, saying, "@BrooklynPeltzBeckham, @RomeoBeckham, @CruzBeckham, #HarperSeven, you complete me. I’m so proud, and so in awe of the kind, hard-working, talented individuals you are all becoming. So, here’s to doing more of what I love with the people I love. I’m so thankful for my family, my friends, and my incredible team! This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I’m only just getting started." Closing the open letter, she concluded by writing, "Mummy and daddy, I love you.

Kisses Victoria xx."