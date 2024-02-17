When Blake Shelton ‘Vented to Pals’ About Gwen Stefani’s Bond With New Friend and ‘Biggest Supporter'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 8, 2023. It has since been updated.

Contrary to the PDA-filled TikTok videos, sources with close knowledge are revealing a contrasting narrative about the purported events involving Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Alongside reported disagreements regarding a reality show and attendance at couples counseling, there's a suggestion that Shelton might be grappling with feelings of "jealousy" concerning Stefani's newfound close friendship, as per Radar Online's report.

Over the past few months, the Trolls star has developed a notably strong bond with Blake Shelton's touring companion, Carly Pearce. This connection appears to have deepened particularly following Pearce's separation from real estate agent Riley King in the early months of 2023, as reported by She Knows.

While Shelton appreciates their growing friendship, according to reports from his friends, he seems to perceive himself as somewhat of an outsider to the dynamic duo formed by the two women. "Carly struck up a close friendship with Gwen while she was on tour with Blake. They found they have so much in common and really hit it off. Gwen's been Carly's biggest supporter, telling her she deserves the best and it's okay to wait for the right guy like she did," sources shared with RadarOnline.

Insiders revealed that Blake Shelton, aged 47, would prefer if they took a pause from their activities, or at the very least, included him in their escapades. The source disclosed, "They go off for girls' nights on the town, hang out and get silly, and Blake's taken about all he can. There's a tinge of jealousy there because Carly was his friend first. He's too proud to make a huge stink, but he's venting to pals, asking why he left The Voice only to be treated like dog meat at home. Gwen and Carly are planning exciting things like a girls' camping trip and jamming nights," the informant added.

Sources have gone to the extent of suggesting that Shelton is reportedly "seething" due to the close bond between Gwen and Carly, although the couple has refrained from offering any comments on this matter. Having initially crossed paths on The Voice in 2015, the couple began dating, and almost five years down the line, in October 2020, they marked their engagement. Reports have emerged indicating that Shelton and Stefani have encountered challenges since exchanging their vows in July 2021, as per RadarOnline.

Pearce hasn't restrained herself in conveying her affection for Gwen Stefani. "I love her, I've gotten to know her pretty well being on tour with Blake and she just is a true fan of songwriting, just like me. Just to be able to come together and have a real moment with somebody that you've gotten to know -- it's not just a collaboration out of nowhere -- it's going to be fun. She comes to life as the icon that we know when the microphone is in front of her, but she's very normal," Pearce, who recently served as the opening act for Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, shared about the pop star with Entertainment Tonight.