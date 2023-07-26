Ex-Besties Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Had a ‘Secret’ Friendship For the Last One Year

On July 15, former best friends Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles, making it their first public appearance as friends since 2019. Kylie and Jordyn had been inseparable until their falling out in 2019, which occurred after it was revealed that Jordyn had been involved in a kissing scandal with Tristan Thompson, who was in a relationship with Kylie's sister, Khloé Kardashian. However, based on pictures published by The Daily Mail, it seems that the two old friends might be ready to reconcile and leave the past behind. Perhaps their shared disdain for chronic cheater Tristan Thompson has played a role in rekindling their friendship.

In a surprising turn of events, the former best friends were seen having dinner together in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Adding to the intrigue, TMZ has now disclosed that the two women have been maintaining a secret relationship for over a year.

On this rare occasion, both parties dressed up elegantly. Jenner donned black wide-legged jeans, complemented by a black-and-white one-shoulder top and stylish sunglasses. Meanwhile, Woods opted for a stunning long-sleeve orange maxidress that accentuated her figure, paired with a large gold choker and a chic purple handbag. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have shared a friendship since as far back as 2012. Throughout their time as best friends, they have not only lived together but also appeared on reality TV together and collaborated on various projects.

After the reunion of Kylie and Jordyn, Khloe took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share several cryptic quotes. Then on Tuesday, she posted more quotes that revolved around morality. Fans were quick to notice Khloe's thought-provoking posts, and many of them engaged in discussions about the cryptic quotes on a Kardashian-dedicated online forum.

After the news of Kylie and Jordyn's rekindled friendship, fans of the Hulu reality show initiated a Reddit thread. In this thread, the fans were actively speculating and attempting to uncover the source of the revelation about the duo's secret relationship that had been ongoing for over a year.

They were curious about why this information had suddenly come to light. "They’re literally trying to rewrite history girl, we were there. We remember how vile Khloe was to Jordyn. We remember Kim and Malika singing don’t mess with my man. We remember Kimora lee simmons calling the sisters and telling Khloe not to take this kind of disrespect from Jordyn," said one while another added: "I feel like Khloe had to have leaked it since ppl were reposting her IG posts yesterday lol they want us to know specifically that Khloe is ok with all of this like anyone cares. as a third said: "The Timothy and thirst traps weren’t working to get the attention back after the oversaturation and Hailey Bieber Selena Kendall mini scandals, so this is the next soft attention launch before Kylie Hair drops. Just my opinion."

