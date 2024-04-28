When Joy Behar Empathized With Melania Trump for 'Having to Sleep' With Donald Trump

In a 2017 segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Joy Behar expressed her candid opinions about Melania Trump. The View co-host didn't mince words when discussing President Donald Trump and his wife, as per Fox News. Behar reflected on her interactions with Donald over the years, recounting her experiences in the New York social scene where they crossed paths while also revisiting the ups and downs of her relationship with Donald. Talking about Melania, Behar said, “But I feel sorry for her. She had to sleep with him once. At least once she did."

Behar added, "And then when she was in New York and we had to pay a million dollars a day to keep her here because she doesn’t want to sleep with him, we have to pay for that. I didn’t like that.” Meyers chimed in and said, “Cause I don’t want to sleep with him, but nobody gives me any extra money. They don’t pay my rent.” Behar also criticized the use of taxpayer money to fund Melania and then 11-year-old Barron Trump's stay in New York during the initial three months of Donald's presidency. The mother-son duo only relocated to the White House in June 2017, according to Newsweek, so that Barron could complete the school year without interruption.

Moving on from the First Lady, the talk show host also reflected on her evolving relationship with Donald. She said, "He hates me, then he likes me, then he hates me again." Behar also disclosed that she received a cease-and-desist letter for poking fun at the businessman's hair. However, this didn't stop her from continuing to crack jokes about Donald's famous locks.

Following that, Behar also discussed the former President's now-infamous 2006 interview with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, on The View, during which he had said, "If she wasn't my daughter, I'd be dating her." Donald's remarks sparked laughter among the audience, as he made this statement back in 2006. Ivanka, who was often referred to as the First Daughter, is Donald's eldest daughter and has frequently been in the public spotlight. She has established herself as a thriving businesswoman and was deeply involved in the intricacies of White House politics.

Meanwhile, as per The Daily Beast, Behar claimed Trump nodding off during the first day of his hush money trial was evidence that the former president had a 'psychopathic' mindset. As headlines flooded in from the opening day of Donald's landmark criminal trial, late-night comedy shows and cable news appeared particularly focused on reports from court reporters alleging that the former president had nodded off multiple times during recent proceedings. Behar said, “Between breaking the laws, posing for mugshots [and] selling Bibles, the man is exhausted! But, you know, only a true sociopath can fall asleep under these circumstances. Think about it!”