Jennifer Lopez Sells Historic $25M New York Duplex Apartment After Seven Years

After seven years on the market, Jennifer Lopez's opulent $25 million New York penthouse has at last found its deserved buyer. Manhattan's premier home, close to Madison Square Park, was listed by upscale real estate company Brown Harris Stevens.

As per Marca 2014, Lopez paid almost $20 million for the penthouse with four bedrooms and seven baths. After three years and failing to find a buyer, the On The Floor songstress dropped the price to $25 million in 2019 before removing it from the market in 2021. She had originally offered it with a $7 million rise.

As per People, the spacious apartment is situated in a historic 1924 house conversion, the 9,500-square-foot property boasts indoor/outdoor architecture with four individual terraces offering views of the New York City skyline. A key-locked elevator, private secured storage, and a doorman are also present.

A luxurious kitchen with a sizable island, open shelving throughout the kitchen, an ultra-modern stainless-steel wine fridge, and a breakfast bar can be found inside the penthouse. It also leads to an additional open dining area. Moreover, the tastefully decorated penthouse has a separate guest wing with three roomy bedrooms, staff quarters, and a laundry facility on the bottom level.

A main bedroom suite with two independent bathrooms, a spacious dressing area with floor-to-ceiling closets, a deep soaking tub, and two private patios are all located on the second story. The ritzy duplex also boasts a media room with access to a terrace facing south that offers views of Madison Square Park.

Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, currently call Los Angeles home. According to reports, the couple paid $60 million in June 2023 for a Beverly Hills residence. There are 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms on the enormous property. There's a sports facility outside with pickleball and basketball courts.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

As per The Daily Mail, the original price for the mega-mansion was $135 million in 2018. Known as the "Wallingford estate," the spacious property features 24 bathrooms and 12 bedrooms, perched on a 5-acre peninsula. T

he huge space has been "newly renovated and expanded," according to the reports, and it has 80 parking spaces in addition to a 12-car garage. With properties on both coasts, Lopez's real estate holdings total about $124.8 million, Architectural Digest reports. Lopez's gorgeous Bel Air property, which has a downstairs bar and a 30-seat screening room, is part of her current portfolio. It's currently for sale for a whopping $42 million, as per Hello Magazine. In addition, Lopez owns two luxurious homes in Miami, an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, and another ritzy penthouse in Manhattan with four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread across two floors.