Kanye West & Wife Bianca Move to $20K/Month West Hollywood Penthouse as $57M Malibu Home Decays

According to an exclusive source from The U.S. Sun, Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have relocated to a $20K-a-month penthouse while his deteriorating $57 million Malibu mansion remains unattended. In 2021, Ye acquired the Malibu beachfront estate for a relatively modest sum of $57.3 million, and it seemed that the renowned rapper had no immediate intentions of taking up residence there.

Following Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks, his Yeezy brand was reportedly discontinued by Adidas in October, leading to speculation of financial challenges for the rapper and entrepreneur, reported The U.S. Sun. In his pursuit to rebuild his business empire after his recent ordeals, the controversial rapper has taken up residence in a lavish apartment in the vibrant neighborhood of West Hollywood.

Image Source: Getty Images | Roy Rochlin

Despite financial challenges and increasing legal disputes, Kanye is purportedly spending nearly $20,000 per month on a luxurious two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom living space. According to a reliable source, the 45-year-old has been residing in this residence, conveniently located a short drive away from his recently established Yeezy headquarters on Melrose Avenue, for the past few months. "Ye is seen out and about but he's still fairly low-key at the minute and focusing solely on his empire, he's not interested in posting and causing drama. Bianca manages everything and is all about her man. Things are going well for them in their marriage, they both seem extremely well-suited and happy together," the source stated.

According to The U.S. Sun, it was revealed that Ye had stopped spending $2,000 per night at Nobu Ryokan, where a minimum two-night stay was mandatory for each check-in. "After months spent living at the Nobu Ryokan in Malibu, they have finally found their own home, close to his new HQ on Melrose. It's a gorgeous apartment and the interior is very Ye, it's a unique spot which is an architect's dream," the insider told the outlet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Brad Barket

Exclusive details shared by The U.S. Sun unveil the breathtaking apartment, characterized by its "minimalist" aesthetic, which aligns seamlessly with the discerning tastes of Kanye and Censori, who has played a significant role as the Head of Architecture for Yeezy. This meticulously designed residence of the renowned artist features a range of luxurious amenities, including a 24-hour concierge and dedicated valet service. It also boasts its own private cinema, a heated pool, a rooftop cafe, and a stylish bar and lounge area, making it an ideal haven for the couple.

Kanye and Censori have been in a relationship since earlier this year, and while there were initial rumors of a wedding in Los Angeles, an insider informed The U.S. Sun that they actually exchanged vows at the luxurious Amangiri Resort in Utah. While it is not believed that they are legally married due to Kanye's pending divorce from Kim Kardashian, Censori recently confirmed her marital status in a video recorded by a fan which was subsequently shared on TikTok.

Image Source: Getty Images | Robin Marchant

In September 2021, Kanye made headlines by acquiring a 4,000-square-foot oceanfront property, boasting magnificent sea views and expansive windows. Collaborating with renowned architect Tadao Ando and employing top contractors, he embarked on an extensive remodeling project. However, according to an insider, Kanye terminated the contracts of these contractors, leaving the property in a partially renovated state. Exclusive photographs depict the deteriorated condition of the property, showcasing the extent of the mess it has become. According to TMZ, West's neighbors have stated that they have not seen any activity around the Malibu mansion for several months. The property is said to be "left to rot" as there is no ongoing maintenance being conducted, despite the involvement of outside advisors that Ye had enlisted for the project.