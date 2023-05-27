Kanye West's $57M Malibu Estate at Risk of Decay After Construction Company Closure

Praise God singer Kanye West's $57.25 million Malibu beachfront mansion may be permanently left unfinished. According to The U.S. Sun, the expensive abode is at risk of permanent damage after the dissolution of his construction company last year. Following Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks, his Yeezy brand was reportedly discontinued by Adidas in October, leading to speculation of financial challenges for the rapper and entrepreneur.

West's $57.25 million Malibu mansion serves as a poignant metaphor for his own journey. Similar to the transformation of Ye himself, the Tadao Ando-designed beachside house was initially captivating and a symbol of artistic brilliance. However, both Ye and his beachfront Malibu home have fallen to ill fate over time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

In September 2021, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, acquired a 4,000-square-foot oceanfront property featuring expansive windows with breathtaking sea views. He collaborated with renowned architect Tadao Ando and enlisted top contractors to supervise the extensive remodeling project. According to an insider, Kanye West has terminated the contracts of these contractors working on the property. As a result, the property has been left in a partially renovated state. Furthermore, The U.S. Sun has exclusively revealed that West closed down Yeezy Construction Inc. in November. This development suggests that the decaying mansion may remain in its current state indefinitely.

Exclusive photographs depict the deteriorated condition of the property, showcasing the extent of the mess it has become. According to TMZ, West's neighbors have stated that they have not seen any activity around the Malibu mansion for several months. The property is said to be "left to rot" as there is no ongoing maintenance being conducted, despite the involvement of outside advisors that Ye had enlisted for the project.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Upon purchasing the stylish gray cube, West found that it was partially furnished with windows and primarily required internal renovations and a fresh coat of paint. Originally intended to be a unique combination of a residence and a sculpture, featuring a few of the limited number of Ando designs present in the United States, West made the decision to completely gut the property. As a result, only the concrete structure and deteriorating balconies remain, while utility pipes have been left abandoned beneath the property, near the beach. West's construction company was established in Wyoming, where he also acquired a $14 million ranch. Interestingly, this Wyoming property was removed from the market in August, and it too has likely remained untouched since.

As West's Tadao Ando-designed home faces potential collapse into the sea, his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian finds herself engaged in productive discussions with Ando himself. During a recent trip to Japan, Kardashian met with Ando and revealed their involvement in a long-term "dream project" they have been working on for two years. She expressed anticipation for a groundbreaking venture in the near future. Ironically, while Kim Kardashian is actively collaborating with Ando, the Malibu mansion designed by the architect remains abandoned and in a state of disrepair.