North West Flaunts Her Dance Moves at Her $5 Million Idaho Lake Property With Mother Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, have been making the most of their summer vacation by filming exciting new content. The dynamic duo recently shared a fun-filled video on TikTok, where they showcased their dance moves to a remix of Kali Uchis' hit song, Melting. The TikTok video was filmed outside their recently-renovated mansion in Idaho. The $5 million lake property provided a picturesque backdrop with its dark-painted wooden frame.

Both Kardashian and North were dressed in dark outfits, reminiscent of their previous TikTok video. North sported neat, long braids and a casual oversized tee. Kardashian flaunted her natural beauty with makeup-free glowing skin and wore a trendy tank top that revealed her toned arms and stomach. Kardashian, known for her Hulu series The Kardashians, took a step back in the video, allowing North to shine and dominate the screen. The pre-teen impressed her audience with her lip-syncing skills, displaying dramatic facial expressions while delivering an entertaining performance.

The clip concluded with a heartwarming moment where North affectionately hugged and kissed her mom. According to The U.S. Sun, Kardashian purchased the property in Harrison, Idaho, in November 2020. The house, boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and scenic views of Lake Coeur d'Alene, and has undergone a transformation to match Kardashian's signature style.

An insider said, "She has given it a Kim Kardashian makeover and it now looks more like her main Los Angeles house with beige/neutral tones initially inspired by her ex, Kanye West. The home is in a peaceful community with its own security and the private Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club which the family has been seen at on occasion. It has a restaurant and bar, outdoor dining area for members, a private beach, jet skis and paddleboards, and huge inflatable waterslides for the kids to enjoy."

"Everyone is very discreet at Gozzer Ranch and Coeur d'Alene is fast becoming a top spot for celebrities. Everyone from Chris Pratt to Justin Bieber visits in the summer months," the source also revealed. The stunning house that is reportedly inspired by Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, reportedly was on the market for around $3 million and presently has a value of $5,266,600.

Kardashian and North were also recently seen jet-skiing together during an early Fourth of July vacation before the SKIMS founder attended a celebrity party in the Hamptons. North's lavish taste in fashion was on full display in a TikTok posted by her cousin, Penelope Disick. North flaunted her designer closet, sporting a $1,000 Dior swimsuit and a stylish milk carton purse worth $1.8K.

In addition to North, Kanye and Kardashian share three other children: a daughter Chicago West, aged 5, and sons Saint West and Psalm West, aged 7 and 4 respectively. The Kardashian family frequently gathers in Idaho for their annual summer retreat, with Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters also joining in on the vacation fun.

