Kim Kardashian Says She Did '11 Shots' at Michael Rubin's Extravagant 4th of July Party

Kim Kardashian seems to be living her best life. In a response to a fan tweet, Kardashian confirmed that she downed 11 straight shots of alcohol at the Michael Rubin 2023 White Party.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Kardashian is en route to bouncing back from the emotional rollercoaster she has been on post her divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West. People reports that the sensational star was last spotted at the entrepreneur, Rubin's stunning $50 million mansion where he hosted a glamorous 4th of July party. This party featured all the big names in the industry including Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, the Biebers, French footballer Kylian Mbappe, Kevin Hart, and many more. Things may have gotten pretty wild at the party though.

Oh I sure did! times 11! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 5, 2023

Kardashian's recent Instagram post featured her at the party surrounded by friends with shot glasses in each of their hands. A fan of the beauty pioneer, Nojo Liz posted a tweet in response to this Instagram post. "Wondering whether Kim actually took this shot," read the tweet. Kardashian surprisingly responded to her fan and confirmed that she indeed did take that shot. Not only did she confirm it, but also surprised her fans with the response, "Oh, I sure did! times 11!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The mother of four had quite the time at the star-studded bash held at her entrepreneur friend's house. The party was reportedly a "White Party" with the attendees dressed in all-white ensembles. Kardashian looked sublime in her two-piece attire: a $1,860 Alaïa crop top and a matching low-rise skirt. A highlight of the outfit, however, was her hip chain, featuring a glistening diamond that hung lazily from it. The influencer decided to let her hair down and style them in natural-looking waves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

Kardashian shared a carousel of images from the fun social gathering. All those features seem to be having the time of their lives. In the image that the fan tweeted about, Kardashian is seen posing alongside Tiffany Haddish and Michael Rubin, among others. Another image featured the reality star alongside her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, just vibing with the party atmosphere.

The comment section of the post was filled with fans who expressed their thrill and happiness in watching Kardashian have a great time. "Gorgeous!" said someone. "I'm so proud of your wild summer," said another one. Another fan commented on Kardashian and Jenner's sweet bond as sisters. "The most beautiful sisters!" added one more person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

Rubin also posted a video on his Instagram earlier this week to extend his gratitude to all the famous guests in his breathtaking mansion. The video featured major names from the entertainment industry. Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck along with his children also made an appearance at the White Party. Model Winnie Harlow, James Cordon, Leonardo DiCaprio, DJ Khaled, and Usher were just some of the many who were part of the exhilarating experience.

