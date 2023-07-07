Leo DiCaprio, The Biebers & Others Seen Sipping $700 Champagne at Michael Rubin's White Party 2023

On the 4th of July, billionaire Michael Rubin hosted his highly anticipated annual celebrity party at his lavish $50 million mansion in the Hamptons. The star-studded event had an all-white dress code and attracted an impressive guest list. This included renowned figures such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber along with Kim Kardashian and others. The celebrities were treated to a night of music and expensive drinks like champagne and tequila that were priced at almost $700 each, according to Mirror. Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics, the world's leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, and the event arranged by him was nothing short of extravagant.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Shareif Ziyadat

Also Read: '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Spotted in a Wheelchair Once More, Fans Concerned

The billionaire shared a glimpse of the extravagant party through a video on his Twitter account, giving fans a sneak peek inside the exclusive gathering. The footage featured clips of Jennifer Lopez and her partner Ben Affleck posing for pictures. Former host of The Late Late Show, James Corden, arrived with a group of friends. Other notable attendees included Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, and rappers Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Coi Leray. Models Winnie Harlow and Emily Ratajkowski added to the glamorous ambiance of the evening.

Image Source: TikTok | @loriharvey

Beloved couple, the Biebers appeared to be enjoying each other's company, reveling in the festivities. Sports stars Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Kylian Mbappé took advantage of their day off to join the celebration at Rubin's stunning residence. Beyoncé also had the opportunity to catch up with her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, who was also present.

Meanwhile, Lori Harvey and her famous friends Kendall Jenner and La La Anthony, along with Baldwin Bieber and Kardashian, flaunted their white outfits for Harvey's 686K TikTok followers. However, an unexpected fashion mishap occurred when Kardashian and Chaney Jones arrived wearing the exact same outfit. Jones is a former girlfriend of Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. This created a frenzy of speculation among fans and followers who were quick to capture the coincidence.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Takes Sister Khloe To See Her New $70.4 Million Malibu Beach House: "Fruits Of My Labor"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin)

Fans shared pictures on Reddit, commenting on how Jones seemed to outshine Kardashian. "Kim must be dying knowing that her ex-husband’s ex-girlfriend is outshining her. Her kryptonite is not getting any attention!" one wrote, according to Mirror. The situation sparked online discussions, with some speculating about Kardashian's reaction and her desire for attention.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Fan Goes Into Labor at Her Concert in Ohio: “Started My New Era as Being a Mother”

Guests at the exclusive event were treated to spectacular performances by Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, and social media sensation Druski, each taking turns in the DJ booth to entertain the crowd. In preparation for the party, Rubin had revealed to Page Six in June that he would be bringing in some of New York City's hottest restaurants to cater the event, including popular pizza spot Lucali and Cucina Alba.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

Despite the public's desperate attempts to attend the function, no tickets were sold for the private affair. Rubin hired a medical and security team to ensure his celebrity guests' safety. As the night came to an end, the security personnel carefully escorted the stars to their luxurious and well-guarded cars parked on Dune Road.

Rubin's 4th of July party once again proved to be a must-attend event, attracting some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sports industries. The glamorous affair offered a memorable celebration filled with music, fashion and the company of elite personalities.

More from Inquisitr

Scott Disick Appears In Daughter Penelope's Fun Video Post Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Announcement

Kim Kardashian Stuns All at Family Dinner As She Hints at Being ‘Pregnant’ in the Latest Teaser