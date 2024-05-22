When Fans Found 'Sad’ Details in Kourtney Kardashian's New Photos With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, the reality star and founder of the lifestyle brand Poosh, has ignited concern among fans for a ‘sad’ detail observed in recent pictures with her husband, Travis Barker. The couple, who recently welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen, has been under scrutiny on a popular Kardashian-Jenner forum, where fans discussed Kourtney’s evolving fashion choices and the perceived changes in her looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The bunch of pictures shared on the forum included snapshots of Kourtney’s Vanity Fair cover, mirror selfies, professional photoshoots, and paparazzi shots featuring her Blink-182 rocker husband, Travis Barker. As reported by The U.S. Sun, a significant chunk of the discussion in the comments focused on Kourtney’s fashion influence over the years. Since being with Travis, Kourtney’s style has taken on a darker vibe, characterized by graphic tees, leather jackets, chunky jewelry, and black boots.

Some forum users expressed their dissatisfaction with Kourtney’s fashion choices during the ‘Travis Era,’ with one exclaiming, "Her fashion evolution is so godawful it pains me." Another fan expressed a sense of sadness, asserting, "Her best looks were the post-Scott, Younes era. It is sad to see the decline of the Travis era. But she’s happy, I guess." The discussion also navigated the observation that Kourtney’s appearance seemed to change with each relationship, with one user asserting, "Yeah, I love watching her dress up as whoever she’s currently with."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

However, not all comments were critical, as one fan defended Kourtney’s right to evolve, asserting, "Ehh, I don't think it's that weird. As long as they truly love each other and respect each other, I don't think it's weird that she's changing her appearance." Kourtney’s relationship history includes an on-and-off romance with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

After ending her relationship with Disick, she dated professional boxer Younes Bendjima for a short period and later fell in love with Travis Barker. The couple got engaged in October 2021 and subsequently had a bunch of weddings, including one in Las Vegas, a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, and a lavish celebration in Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

In November 2023, Kourtney and Travis welcomed their newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, into the world. However, the couple is private about the details of their baby. Kourtney has implemented a strict ‘invite-only rule’ for family visits, with only immediate family members allowed to meet the new addition. Kourtney’s absence from the public eye has ignited rumors about the reasons behind the decision.

Some fans speculated that it could be correlated to health considerations, while others speculated that Kourtney might be strategically planning a big reveal for Rocky. Despite the curiosity surrounding Kourtney's personal life, she continues to engage with her audience through posts for her wellness brand, Poosh, and her lifestyle brand, Lemme, offering glimpses into her life and values.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 15, 2023. It has since been updated.