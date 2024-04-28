Kim Kardashian Follows This Odd Ritual Before Drinking from Her Coffee Cup

Kim Kardashian recently acknowledged that she follows a strange routine before consuming her coffee. The SKIMS founder disclosed during an appearance on the popular late-night Jimmy Kimmel Show! that her assistants are required to carry out an odd chore every time she purchases a coffee cup. As per The Daily Mail, while addressing internet rumors on the true and false segment Jimmy Kimmel asked the beauty mogul: "You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?" Kardashian replied: "Yes, it’s true, and I hate the feeling, like the sound' - adding that 'whoever' is with her will take off the sleeve while she is not looking. I can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off of the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me."

However, in December 2023 the Hulu star was spotted in LA carrying a Starbucks coffee cup with the cardboard sleeve intact. As per The Daily Mail, the reality star was photographed grabbing a hot beverage from Starbucks while wearing low-slung slacks and a white crop top. She complimented the top with the black, red, and white figure-hugging bottoms. She accessorized the outfit with pointy black boots and a small black Hermes Kelly purse made of snakeskin. The Kardashian chose to drive her $185K silver Mercedes-Maybach S580 to Starbucks.

Starbucks loses like $15B and all of sudden Kim Kardashian is “Spontaneously” photographed drinking one 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/oBchOpkeo2 — President Of Physical Media (@PhysicalMedia_) December 22, 2023

During the segment, the mother of four also disclosed that when they were younger, she and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian had the unenviable chore of walking Madonna's dog. Kim said that her family used to be neighbors, and the sisters would walk the Material Girl hitmaker's pet after school. As per ETOnline, in terms of payment, the pop icon gave them jewelry instead of cash. “She was my next-door neighbor when I was like seven or eight years old,” she revealed during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday. “I was her dog walker. Kourtney and I would walk her dog after school… in exchange for her jewelry.” “She was transitioning out of the ’80s neon phase, so one day she just walked downstairs and handed us a shoebox of all these neon bracelets,” she continued. “Kourtney and I went to school and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God I love your bracelets!’ And we were like, ‘Thanks, Madonna gave them to us.’”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Mazur

As per NYDaily News, Kardashian acknowledged that although she no longer had the recognizable fashion items, she still remembers Madonna differently. She claimed that during the Cherish video shoot with photographer Herb Ritts, she was able to witness her in all of her theatrical beauty. “Me and my friend were on the beach and it was just the most magical moment ever,” she stated about the black-and-white video.