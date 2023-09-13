Jennifer Lopez, despite the city's abnormally high temperatures, showed up to the opening of New York Fashion Week wearing something unexpected. Jlo was seen in the first row of the Coach Spring 2024 ready-to-wear runway show at the New York Public Library. She incorporated a touch of the Wild West into an otherwise sophisticated ensemble.

The Marry Me actress went over and above to make a splash with her on-brand outfit. Page Sixreported that on the day of the concert, the peak temperature in New York City reached a scorching 93 degrees Fahrenheit, yet JLo braved the heat with a bulky fringe coat and knee-high snakeskin boots. Lopez accessorized her pantsless getup with a silver purse of the same label and dark sunglasses. Her history with the high-fashion label goes back many years. It was 2019 when JLo agreed to become Coach's new brand ambassador. Lopez took over Selena Gomez, who had been the face of the company and a collaborator with Coach on clothes and accessories since 2016.

At the time she said to an outlet, "I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach. It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of, and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style—an uptown/downtown mix." Creative director of Coach Stuart Vevers praised Lopez for being "so authentic," and further added, "She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way—she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign. I loved when Jennifer carried the Coach Signature bags in her 2002 video ‘All I Have.’ She’s from New York, like Coach, which creates another authentic connection with our heritage, and I’m particularly excited about bringing Jennifer and Juergen Teller together."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by BG020/Bauer-Griffin

Lopez shared a video on her social media page and captioned it, "Meta moment… lol… COACH NYFW." Fans were quick to fill the comment section with praise. One fan wrote, "My Queen! 👑🔥 Stunnin and another added, "This is a whole mood!!!!". One of JLo's admirers wrote, "Look at those ladies to the far left!!! All eyes on you!!! FASHION ICON!!" However, JLo wasn't the only attraction during the ongoing New York Fashion Week. During the Coach fashion show at the main branch of the New York Public Library in Manhattan, a naked animal rights protester invaded the runway. The PETA protester, who had written "Coach: Leather Kills" in body paint across her chest, was joined on stage by a fully clothed protester who carried a similar banner. Both ladies were almost to the end of the runway when security caught hold of them. PETA said in a news statement that the woman appeared as if she was skinned, her "flesh," "tendons," and "muscle" looked like they were exposed.

The mother of two, who is 54 years old, has had a very eventful year, and that's not including her new forays into the world of design. She and her husband, Ben Affleck, recently marked one year of marriage with a party and a big donation to actors to help them during the SAG-AFTRA strike. In addition, her Netflix movie, The Mother, is now among the top 10 Netflix originals of all time.

