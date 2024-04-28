Here's Why Lara Trump’s Fitness Journey is Now Attracting a Lot of Attention

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump has always maintained a strong commitment to fitness. She frequently delves into her fitness regimen on her podcast, The Right View, offering insights into her favorite workouts and wellness practices. According to Nicki Swift, in one such episode, she shared her aspiration to challenge herself by competing in the Ironman triathlon in Kona, Hawaii, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run.

During an interview for The Trump Organization, Lara said, "Fitness has always been an important part of my life, be it competing in triathlons and marathons or using it to cope with stress," as reported by The List. Her adventurous spirit has remained unaltered over the years, evidenced by her foray into activities such as horseback riding, completing a half-marathon, and more. On her podcast, Lara revealed that her passion for horseback riding blossomed during her upbringing in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. On her podcast, she recalled falling off her horse once and then having to reset her elbow "with no anesthesia or anything."

As Lara's love for horseback riding flourished, another sport briefly took its place as she grew older. She said, "There came a time in my life when I had to choose between cheerleading, which is also expensive, and horseback riding." Throughout college, Lara remained active in competitive cheerleading, participating as a member of North Carolina State University's Wolfpack squad. It wasn't until high school that Lara discovered her hidden talent for long-distance running. She recalled, "We had done something that upset our coach, so she made us run five miles."

During her first pregnancy in 2017, Lara participated in the Las Olas Triathlon. She also maintained her gym routine with her trainer, Michael Maloney, throughout the pregnancy. Additionally, she once disclosed that she believes in keeping her fitness regimen dynamic and exciting. She shared, "I like to change up my workout as often as possible so that I don't get bored and my body doesn't stop responding." In addition to her triathlon training and gym sessions, Lara incorporates Pilates classes into her workout routine. She frequently shares videos on Instagram of her intense workouts with her coach, who is not only a professional CrossFit athlete but also a UFC combat instructor.

Not only did she maintain her rigorous routines throughout both pregnancies, but also resumed the strenuous regimen shortly after giving birth. Within three months of her 2017 delivery, she completed a half marathon, and just three weeks after welcoming her second child in 2019, Lara was back in the saddle, horseback riding. With her commitment to fitness, Lara has amassed a following of fitness enthusiasts who find her workouts inspirational.