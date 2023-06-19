Scott Disick Reportedly Reacts to Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Announcement: 'Stings a Little'

Following the announcement of Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy, her ex-husband Scott Disick has been very supportive toward his former beau as per reports. While Travis Barker was performing with "Blink-182" in Los Angeles on Friday, the Lemme creator, in an adorable callback to a scene from Barker's video of "All The Small Things," revealed that she and the drummer are expecting their first child together. The "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign that Kardashian held up in the front row was used in a scene from the music video by "Blink-182."

Barker noticed the sign and jumped off the stage to kiss his wife. After the news broke, a source told ET that Disick, who has three children with the reality star—Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8—is offering his support in the best way he can. "Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself," the source noted of Scott, who was with Kardashian for nearly a decade before the pair decided to call it quits in 2015. "It stings a little and he will always have a love for Kourtney, but at the same time, he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Shanna Moakler, Barker's ex-wife and mother of his children Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, spoke to ET. "I'm very excited for them. Hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world," she shared. Although she is happy for the couple, Moakler, who was wed to Barker until 2008, acknowledged that she was aware of the pregnancy long before "The Kardashians" star made the information public at the concert. The former Miss USA contestant stated it's not "new news" to her in response to a comment by a fan on one of her most recent Instagram images. "I've known for weeks this is not new news to me ❤️," she wrote.

The upcoming addition will be Barker's third kid and Kardashian's fourth overall. Barker was stepfather to Atiana Moakler, 24, who Shanna had with her ex-husband Oscar De La Hoya. According to a source who spoke to ET after the pregnancy announcement, Kardashian, 44, and Barker, 47, are currently on "cloud nine." The source stated, "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle." The source added, "They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families."

