9 Times Late Night Interviews Ended Abruptly with Celebrities Walking Out in a Huff

Late-night shows can be a fun and comforting escape, where laughter is the main attraction. However, sometimes the atmosphere takes an unexpected turn. Moments when a harmless joke or question cuts deeper than intended, causing guests to abruptly leave the stage. As mentioned by Huff Post, The tables can also turn, with hosts pushed to their limits by unruly behavior, make a dramatic exit of their own. Let's delve into the drama, exploring 9 instances where tensions flared, and the late-night set became the stage for unexpected exits.

1. Lily Tomlin

In a memorable 1972 episode of "The Dick Cavett Show," Lily Tomlin's unwavering stance against sexism left a lasting impact. Following Chad Everett's disrespectful comment, where he casually referred to his wife as one of his possessions amid banter about his pets, Tomlin, outraged by the demeaning remark, decisively exited the stage. Everett's flippant remark, "she's the most beautiful animal I own," prompted Tomlin's swift departure, as she refused to tolerate such objectification. The exchange, etched in television history, underscored Tomlin's commitment to confronting gender discrimination head-on.

2. David Letterman

Crispin Glover's 1987 "Late Show with David Letterman" appearance caused a sensation with his erratic conduct. Tension escalated as Glover dangerously kicked near Letterman's head, prompting the host's swift departure for safety. Amidst the chaos, Glover proclaimed his kicking prowess, swiftly followed by remorse. His words echoed: "I can, I can kick!" Letterman, seeking refuge in humor, replied he'd check on the Top 10, while Glover expressed regret: "No, I'm sorry. No, I... David? Excuse me. I'll be back."

3. The Bee Gees

In a notable episode of "Clive Anderson All Talk" in 1997, tensions escalated as host Clive Anderson's teasing of The Bee Gees' music came to a head. Barry Gibb, the band's frontman, took offense when Anderson forgot one of their hits, "Don't Forget to Remember." Amidst the exchange, Gibb hinted at leaving, surprising Anderson, who claimed he'd never had a guest walk out. The confrontation reached its peak when Gibb bluntly labeled Anderson "the tosser," a moment etched in TV talk show history.

4. Dr. Jan Adams

During a memorable episode of "Larry King Live" in 2007, Dr. Jan Adams, known for his surgical involvement with Kanye West's late mother, Donda, abruptly ended his appearance after revealing the West family's request for him not to participate further. Despite Larry King's persistent questioning, Dr. Adams respectfully declined to elaborate, citing his commitment to respecting the family's wishes. Despite being pressed by Larry King to speak out, Dr. Adams stood firm, showing his intention to honor the West family's wishes, thus gracefully, yet firmly concluding the discussion.

5. New Jersey Governor Chris Christie

During a 2015 episode of "The Tonight Show," New Jersey Governor Chris Christie made a swift exit from the stage after host Jimmy Fallon injected a fat joke into their conversation. While reminiscing about a boat trip where they had gone for ice cream, Christie's recounting was interrupted by Fallon, who poked fun at Christie's enthusiastic demeanor. This playful banter prompted Christie to jokingly conclude the conversation with a "Good night, everybody," before exiting the stage, leaving the audience amused by the exchange.

6. Donald Trump

During his 1997 debut on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," Donald Trump experienced a notable incident when host Conan O'Brien unveiled a condom from Trump's pocket. Trump, visibly perturbed, abruptly left, vowing never to return. Ironically, he appeared on the show seven more times afterward. During one of these subsequent visits, Trump humorously referenced the incident, coyly refusing to reveal the pocket's contents while O'Brien playfully persisted. Their banter created a light moment, with Trump teasing about safe sex as O'Brien insisted on inspecting the mysterious item.

7. David Cross

Late-night shows often delight in playful antics, such as staged walkouts aimed at entertaining viewers. In one instance, Stephen and David Cross engage in banter over a sketch, with Stephen humorously accusing David of its creation. David refutes, leading Stephen to jokingly summon another writer, Spike Feresten. Their exchange crescendos in a mock outburst, feigning Stephen's astonishment at David's response, injecting comedic flair into the conversation. These scripted interludes not only inject humor but also shows the camaraderie between hosts and guests, crafting memorable late-night television moments.

8. David Letterman

During her 2014 appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Joan Rivers, famed for her unabashed wit, shared a comedic tale of a missed commercial opportunity. She humorously bemoaned losing the chance to endorse Depends, recounting a hilarious conversation with a friend about actress June Allyson's famous ad for the product. Letterman playfully feigned walking out, reminiscent of Rivers' own notorious exit from a CNN interview years prior. Rivers quipped about Allyson's memorable line, "Hi, I'm June Allyson. While I'm talking to you, I'm taking a dump." It was a comedic gem lost to her.

9. Ryan Gosling

In 2016, during an entertaining stint on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe showcased their playful banter. Gosling playfully teased Crowe about not doing "The Nice Guys" without him, leading to a humorous exchange where Gosling jokingly walked off the set. With his signature wit, Gosling quipped, "You could do this interview without me, then, couldn't you?" Crowe, unfazed, responded, "The interview? Probably could, yeah." Gosling bid a humorous farewell with a simple "Bye!" showcasing their camaraderie and comedic timing.