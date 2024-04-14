Ryan Gosling Allegedly ‘Keeps Distance’ From Ex Rachel McAdams Owing to Wife Eva Mendes’ ‘Jealousy’

The Oscar-winning Ken to Barbie, Ryan Gosling, is reportedly facing marital woes in his 12-year union with Eva Mendes. Rumors suggest that the trouble in paradise stems from Mendes' jealousy over Gosling's ex-partner, Rachel McAdams. According to RadarOnline, sources close to the couple alleged that Mendes has prohibited Gosling from maintaining a friendship with his former co-star. "If it were up to Ryan, he'd still be friends with Rachel, but Eva would never go for that," an insider revealed. "He still crosses paths with Rachel at industry parties, but he keeps any interaction short because he's so afraid it might upset Eva."

Following their roles in the romantic drama The Notebook, Gosling, 43, and McAdams, 45, started dating in 2005 but split up two years later. Fast forward five years, the Barbie star began dating wife Mendes, 50, while McAdams went on to date screenwriter Jamie Linden and the couple soon welcomed two children. "But Eva is still all too aware of the incredible love story Ryan and Rachel shared and although she knows Rachel's in a long-term relationship, she still gets weirded out when Ryan even talks about her," the insider revealed.

The source added that Mendes typically avoids Hollywood parties to spend more time back home with their daughters, Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7. "But she still keeps Ryan on such a tight leash," the insider dished. "She would hear of something from other people and get on his case, even if it was the most innocent encounter...Eva knows Ryan loves and adores her, but she'll always be jealous of Rachel."

Earlier in March, RadarOnline also reported that Mendes and Gosling had a difficult period following the actor's enormous box office triumph with the Barbie movie. The pair allegedly argued about whether or not to stay in Los Angeles and start a family. Although Mendes stood by her husband behind the scenes at the Oscars, sources felt it strange that she didn't offer him more public support. "People were surprised Eva wasn't by Ryan's side," a source said. "It was a huge evening for him— and she was nowhere to be found."

DAILY REMINDER: Ryan Gosling wanted Rachel McAdams to give up her career so they could have children. And in the end she didn't want to and he did that with Eva Mendes, she became his housewife, while he enjoys a successful career as if he were single. — GOODBYE JONAS EIDEVALL (@EVELYKIM2277781) March 11, 2024

The insider also hinted that the former actress harbored resentment for her spouse behind closed doors for having quit acting in 2012 to concentrate on being a wife and mother. "Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters...Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she's sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life. Additionally, while Gosling and Emily Blunt were filming The Fall Guy, Mendes spent six months in Australia while shot his scenes. This cut Mendes from her family and friends and 'created a lot of jealousy' the insider noted.