Eva Mendes Reveals Why She Doesn’t Appear on Red Carpets With Partner Ryan Gosling Anymore

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for 12 years now and yet a picture of them together is a task to find. The fans have often wondered why long-time partners Gosling and Mendes don't appear together on the red carpet anymore. The mom of two recently shared why.

Getty Images | Sonia Recchia

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have always chosen to keep their private lives extra private. Mendes recently shared a video of the pair's first film together on Instagram, which was captioned, "Magic is Real. We did not meet on set. The magic started way before but here’s a little magic captured on camera. Gracias to the increíble director Derek Cianfrance 🖤"

"What a cool comment, thank you," Mendes, 49, wrote in response to a fan wanting her to appear on the red carpet for Gosling’s new movie “Barbie.” “But we don’t do those things together."

The actress was asked why she doesn't post more pictures with her beau. "Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there," she wrote. In another comment on the same post, Mendes added that she only appeared on the red carpet once with her partner. "Oh wait, for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film," she noted. When asked to clarify why she didn't feel comfortable posting images of the pair together, she wrote, "By 'not comfortable,' I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I'm still dying to do another movie with him though."

Mendes also reportedly called Gosling her 'husband' in an interview with TODAY in November 2022. "I'm loving it here," the mother of two said. “Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it's been so beautiful. My husband Ryan is here, and our children are here, we're having the best time."

During the same time, she also took to Instagram to post a very special tattoo tribute to Gosling. The actress quite subtly left an uncaptioned photo in which her inner wrist is visible and it reads, "de gosling." In Hispanic culture, women are usually known to add "de", meaning 'of', before their partner's last name.

The evidence points to it, but only Mendes and Gosling can tell us their marital status for certain.